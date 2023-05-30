Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
The Countdown Is On For Winter Deco 2023!

Tuesday, 30 May 2023, 11:02 am
Press Release: Art Deco Trust

The Art Deco Trust is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated Winter Deco festival, set to take place from 21-23 July. This year, the festival holds a special significance as the Art Deco Trust aims to support those communities affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, while showcasing the resilience and spirit of the region.

Barbara Arnott, Chair of the Art Deco Trust, expresses her excitement for this year's festival, stating, "Winter Deco is an event that brings together locals and visitors alike to celebrate the rich heritage of Art Deco Napier. This year, our focus is on supporting the communities in Hawke's Bay that have been affected by Cyclone Gabrielle. Winter Deco provides an opportunity for us to come together, rebuild, and show the resilience of our region. We invite everyone to join us for this exceptional festival experience."

Jeremy Smith, General Manager at the Art Deco Trust, shares Barbara’s enthusiasm for the festival's programme, stating, "We have curated an incredible lineup of events for Winter Deco 2023. From a hidden speakeasy to the joyous Soundshell Shindig, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Soundshell Shindig is a new event for 2023 inspired by the New Napier Carnival of 1933 and will transform the soundshell into a nostalgic hub of games, food, live entertainment, including the annual Winter Deco Fashion Flaunt.

“The Soundshell Shindig will follow on from the Spirit of Hawke's Bay Parade, a tribute to the bravery of our region in the aftermath of the recent disaster. Vintage cars, modern service vehicles, first responders, defense force personnel, and volunteers will make their way through the CBD, with an open invitation to those who contributed to the relief efforts in any way to join the procession”, says Jeremy.

Several events, including the popular Soap Box Derby competition, which was cancelled in summer due to the Cyclone, has been reactivated for Winter Deco. Children and parents can race their homemade carts in front of an enthusiastic crowd, with fantastic prizes up for grabs.

“Winter Deco festival aims to bring joy and a sense of unity to our community during these challenging times, says Jeremy. “Additionally, we proudly acknowledge Hawke's Bay as the latest addition to the prestigious Great Wine Capitals of the word programme. The region's outstanding wine-growing industry, history, wine tourism, educational opportunities, business, and travel have been recognised, positioning Hawke's Bay among the world's greatest wine regions, and placing Hawke’s Bay back on the tourist trail post cyclone.

“Winter Deco in Hawke’s Bay provides an opportunity for locals and visitors to experience the unique charm of the region, renowned for its stunning Art Deco architecture, picturesque landscapes, wineries, and warm hospitality. The festival not only showcases the region's cultural heritage but also supports local businesses, artists, and performers, further contributing to the community's growth and vitality.”

Winter Deco is an annual celebration of the iconic Art Deco era of Napier, transporting attendees back to the glamorous and vibrant 1930s. With a lineup of exciting events and activities, this year's festival promises an unforgettable experience for all who attend. From ticketed events like the historic Tintown experience, to free events such as the captivating Soundshell Shindig, Winter Deco offers something for everyone. Join us as we celebrate the strength and resilience of Hawke's Bay. For more information, and to purchase tickets visit www.artdecofestival.co.nz

