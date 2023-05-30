All-gold World Cup For Murray, And A Triumphant Return For Mead

Para cyclist Nicole Murray is shocked and “stoked” to have completed an all-gold World Cup in Huntsville, Alabama. Murray beat German rival and current C5 World Champion Kerstin Brachtendorf in both Time Trial and Road Race to claim two gold medals.

Murray shares her surprise at the result:

“Surprisingly, I managed gold in both the Time Trial and the Road Race. I say surprisingly because I got a cold on day one, when we landed here in the States. That knocked me out for a couple of days and then I had knee issues arise from having not enough time in the gym. It felt like putting out fires just to get on to the start line! I’m happy, I’m tired, I’m proud.”

Murray is New Zealand Paralympian #222 and competes in the C5 sports class. A childhood accident led to a left hand amputation. Her bike is modified to allow her to compete.

The medals for the New Zealand Para Cycling Team didn’t end there. Paralympian handcyclist Rory Mead returned to international competition in style, seizing the bronze medal from a field of 9 handcyclists in the Time Trial. He followed up with an outstanding performance to claim silver in the Road Race. This was Mead’s first competition since Tokyo 2020 because of a shoulder injury – and his first ever medals.

He is thrilled with his performances:

“It’s incredible. I had no idea where I would stand after a year off. To be my first race back and on the podium – it’s a real boost.

“World Champs in August is coming up fast, but with two months to sharpen up a little on speed, I believe I can do really well. It feels great to be healthy and amongst the action again.”

Mead was a Motocross champion and was competing in the sport he loved when he sustained a spinal cord injury in 2014. He competes on a handcycle in the H2 sports class.

Paralympians Stevo Hills, Anna Taylor and Sarah Ellington and Para athlete Devon Briggs also showed strong performances and good progression in Huntsville.

Coach Damian Wiseman explains how Road World Cup debutant Briggs learned a lot from this event:

“This has given him an understanding of the demands of road racing at this level and the motivation to do as well on the road as he can on the track.”

Independent New Zealand Para cyclists Liz Gasson and Hannah Pascoe (and her pilot Sophie Williamson) also competed in Huntsville and their results are included below.

New Zealand results from Huntsville World Cup

Para athlete Sports class Time Trial Road Race Hometown Sarah Ellington Women's C2 5th 7th Auckland Anna Taylor Women's C4 4th 5th Cambridge Nicole Murray Women's C5 Gold Gold Otorohanga Devon Briggs Men's C3 14th 13th Cambridge Stevo Hills Men's T2 7th 7th New Plymouth Rory Mead Men's H2 Bronze Silver Ohio Liz Gasson (independent) Women's C3 9th N/a Wellington Hannah Pascoe and pilot Sophie Williamson (independent) Women's BVI 10th 7th Invercargill

For full details of results including timings, see the Live Results site.

© Scoop Media

