Community Getting Behind Wellington’s Marathon

Wellington 36 years ago was a different city to the one you see now. The wharves were windblown commuter short cuts rather than weekend hangouts, the Museum Hotel still sat on the end of Taranaki Street, Te Papa was just a glint in the eye of a few politicians and Sky Stadium was a rail yard wasteland. But one thing that remains is the Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon. Although like the City itself, this too is bigger and better.

More than 3000 runners from a record 20 countries will line up on June 25th for the 36th Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon. Although the race they’ll take on is almost unrecognisable from its modest beginnings.

Established in 1986, what was then called the Harbour Capital Half Marathon was a popular local event for almost 20 years. But since 2003, when they shifted the race base to Sky Stadium and established a safer and more scenic waterfront course, the event grew to become central New Zealand’s premier marathon event.

“The impact of covid-19 is still being felt,” says event manager Michael Jacques. “But we’re pleased to be tracking for around 4000 starters by race day, and the fact that we have participants from a record 20 countries really does speak to the covid recovery, and also the stature of the event.”

Jacques is expecting some great racing in 2023, especially in the half marathon which will double as the New Zealand Championship. “As well as New Zealand’s best in search of titles,” says Jacques, “we also have a contingent of top Japanese runners lining up in the half marathon and full marathon.”

But as much as he is excited about the racing up front, Jacques points out, “The success of the Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon has been providing something for everyone.”

“The Stadium is a great venue and the course is incredibly scenic and also flat and fast. But I think the big thing is that we cater for runners and walkers of all age and ability.”

“People come from different fitness backgrounds and have different goals. Not everyone has the time or inclination to train for the Gazley Volkswagen Full Marathon, but most people can achieve the Shoe Clinic Half Marathon, or the Mizuno 10K. And The Hits Kids’ Magic Mile adds a great family flavour.”

Jacques says it is great to see people like Wellington’s Des Young continuing his streak as the only person to have run all 35 previous events. “Thirty years ago, Des was often in the top 10 finishers, but these days he’s happy running in the middle of the pack like any other recreational runner. I think that’s what the event is all about.”

Another runner of interest who might otherwise go unnoticed mid-pack will be American running royalty, Katherine Switzer. The New Zealand-based American is famous for being the first woman to officially run the Boston Marathon in 1967. In 1974 she won the New York City Marathon and went on to become an international advocate for women’s running, establishing the first woman-only marathon series and being a major player in having a women’s marathon added to the Olympics in 1984. Switzer will run in the 10k event in Wellington.

Other runners who know a thing or two about marathons are Wellington’s Mike Stewart and Auckland’s Garth Barfoot. Stewart has run more marathons than any other New Zealander and lines up for the classic 42.2k for the 605th time on Sunday. Barfoot, who has raced marathons and triathlons all over the world, recently turned 87 and is hoping to be the eldest ever finisher of the Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon.

The eldest woman is Levin’s 82-year-old Pauline Coupland, who is talking on the half marathon with husband Barry. New Plymouth’s Dexter McCullagh, who turns 18 only two days before the race, is the youngest entrant among full marathoners, while Wellington’s 14-year-old Lucas Machado Gomes is the youngest half marathoner. Tawa Intermediate, with almost 40 entries, and the Otaki office of Brian Perry Civil, with 18 entries, are leading the charge from community groups.

A goal many entrants choose is to participate in support of the New Zealand Heart Foundation, which is the official charity of the Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon event. Their “Have A Heart” programme provides a platform for participants to raise money for heart health research.

The 35th anniversary Gazley Volkswagen Wellington Marathon kicks off on Sunday June 25 at Sky Stadium with the Full Marathon Walk at 7:00am and Full Marathon Run at 7:30pm. The Half Marathon Run and Walk, which doubles as the New Zealand Championship, starts at 8:45am, the 10K Run and Walk at 9:15am, and the Kid’s Magic Mile at 9:30am.

Entries are still open at www.wellingtonmarathon.kiwi.

