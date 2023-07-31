Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

McCartney Soars To A 4.85m Performance In Luxembourg

Monday, 31 July 2023, 5:59 pm
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

Eliza McCartney stepped up her preparations for the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest in style today by nailing 4.85m - the joint-third best clearance of her career - to win in Schifflange, Luxembourg.

For the 26-year-old vaulter it was her best height since the 2019 Potts Classic in Hastings four-and-a-half years ago and it also propelled her to number two on the World Lists for 2023 behind World and Olympic champion Katie Moon of the USA.

After several years of injury struggles, McCartney is returning to her very best form in 2023. The Auckland-based vaulter claimed the New Zealand title in Wellington in March and cleared 4.75m at the Australian Championships.

She has continued to impress during her European stint and will be hugely encouraged by adding 10cm on to her season’s best at the CAS International Meeting in Luxembourg. The Kiwi required two clearances at her opening height at 4.43m today before advancing beyond 4.63m at the second time of asking. She needed all three vaults to equal her season’s best mark of 4.75m before she successfully soared clear with her second attempt at 4.85m to set a Meet Record.

Huiquin Xu of China placed second (4.33m) with Kiwi and 2022 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Imogen Ayris third (4.23m.)

McCartney’s PB and Oceania record mark of 4.94m was set in Jockgrim, Germany in 2018. The 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest take place from August 19-27.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Webbs: Repatriation of Rare Kiwi Feather Cloak

Made from muka fibre that was painstakingly woven by hand in the single-pair twining technique, this rare Kahu Kiwi is thought to date back to the mid-1800s. The piece had been in Sydney, where it had been in the collector’s family for 160 years. More


PANZ: Design Awards Celebrate Beauty Of Physical Books

The world is turning increasingly virtual, but when it comes to book design Aotearoa’s creatives prefer to celebrate the physical form in all its glory. The finalists for the 2023 PANZ Book Design Awards perfectly encapsulate this with the shortlist packed to the brim with beautifully designed books that beg to be picked up and explored. More


Auckland Zoo: Auckland Zoo & POS Save Rare Bird From Extinction

Endemic to the island within The Marquesas Islands it is named after, the Fatu Hiva monarch is French Polynesia’s most endangered bird & one of the world’s rarest species. Decimated over decades by invasive mammalian predators and now threatened by avian malaria, its population numbers just 19 birds, with only five breeding pairs. More

Government: Unlocking Auckland's St James Theatre

The Government has committed to doing its part to support the restoration and revival of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s much loved, nationally significant, and historic St James Theatre. More


Elizabeth Heritage: New Novel From Indian-Portuguese Kiwi Writer

Franciska Soares has composed a nuanced, powerful novel that touches all the senses as it moves from New Zealand to India and back. Layer by layer, we discover the truth behind one night that forever changed the lives of one woman and her patchwork family. More


Frontier: Kraftwerk Announce Australian & NZ Tour For Nov/Dec

After their hugely successful worldwide concert tours, Electro pioneers Kraftwerk announce seven new tour dates this November/December 2023 for Australia & NZ, including Wellington, Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide & Perth. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 