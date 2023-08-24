Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Peeters Gut-wrenchingly Misses Out On Final Spot

Thursday, 24 August 2023, 5:46 am
Press Release: Athletics New Zealand

There was heartbreak for Tori Peeters who finished an agonising 13th in women’s javelin qualification to miss out on a place in the final by just one place in the morning session of day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

On another roasting morning inside the National Athletics Centre, Peeters launched the spear out to a best of 59.59m with her second attempt and after round two she sat in the 12th and last qualification berth in the battle to reach the final on Saturday morning.

However, while the Kiwi could not better her position with a third round throw of 54.46m, deep into the final round Brazilian thrower Jucilene Sales De Lima ripped away Peeters’ dreams by hurling the spear out to 59.76m to relegate the Cambridge-based thrower to 13th.

No female New Zealander in history has ever reached a global (Olympics or World Championships) javelin final.

Peeters, who bettered her national record with a 63.26m throw in Yokohama in May, had opened with a 57.95m effort in round one before firing the spear out to her best of the day in round two.

The 29-year-old New Zealander finished just 7cm shy of the 12th placed qualifier - a very relieved defending world champion Kelsey-Lee Barber of Australia. Lina Muze-Sirma of Latvia topped the qualifiers with a best of 63.50m - one of seven women to achieve the auto-qualifying mark of 61.50m.

Peeters, who finished 24th at the 2022 World Athletics Championships, said: “To miss out on the final by 7cm is tough. I’m pretty gutted but, at the same time, I reflect back on my season so far and I’m really proud of how much I’ve grown an athlete. My performances have been a lot more consistent both physically and mentally and it’s definitely given me a lot of confidence in regards to what my team and I know I’m capable of.

“Over the last few months we’ve spent a lot of time on my runway and how I carry my jav. Today I felt as though I executed aspects of both really well, but in the end, I struggled to connect my feel for the timing of my delivery which unfortunately costs you a lot on the measuring tape.”

The other competing Kiwi in the session, Georgia Hulls, exited the opening round of the women’s 200m after placing fifth in 23.36 (-0.4) in heat four.

The Auckland-based sprinter registered the fifth fastest legitimate 200m mark of her career but was ultimately out-gunned in a high-quality heat.

Victory was taken by world 100m finalist Julien Alfred of St Lucia in 22.31 with Jamaica’s Natalliah Whyte (22.44) and Bianca Williams of Great Britain (22.67) banking the other automatic qualification places to the semifinals.

Hulls, who ran a blistering 200m PB of 22.84 in Christchurch in February, said: “I have a lot of thoughts and emotions at the moment. While I am incredibly grateful and happy to be here, I did not come here to just be here. I’m both proud and heartbroken.”

World 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson topped the qualifiers from the first round of the women’s 200m, cruising to a heat two victory in 22.16.

One New Zealand athlete – Lauren Bruce - will feature in the second session on day five of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Thursday (24 August). The Timaru-raised athlete will appear in women’s hammer qualification group A at 05:00 (NZ time).

*Follow timetable/results here

*Profiles of all 19 New Zealand athletes competing in Budapest plus a full schedule of when the Kiwis are competing can be seen here

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Athletics New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Whittaker's: Special Edition Miraka Kirīmi Block Is Back

While Whittaker’s have produced their 33% Koko Miraka Kirīmi tiakarete (33% Cocoa Creamy Milk chocolate) with the label translated into te Reo Māori for this annual celebration since 2020, this has evolved from only making limited quantities for one-off social media engagement to making it more widely available. More


NZ Ice Cream & Gelato Awards: One Scoop or Two?

Twenty judges led by Jackie Matthews had the arduous task of evaluating each entry with meticulous attention to detail. A total of 183 medals were bestowed upon the finest Kiwi-made ice cream & gelato creations, with Matthews noting flavour trends that had evolved from last year's entries. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Stagecraft: Kate Atkinson's Abandonment

Kate Atkinson's Abandonment is a tale of love and death, family dynamics, and the legacies we leave. Set across two time periods, the echoes between past and present remind us that the past isn’t as far away as we think. More


Tautai Gallery: Five Moana Artists Explore Cultural & Personal Connections To Hair

Good Hair Day celebrates the cultural significance of hair amongst Moana peoples, which transcends our urban narratives and connects us in multi-layered ways. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 