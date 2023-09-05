Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Blackjacks Make Perfect Winning Start To World Bowls Championships Week 2

Tuesday, 5 September 2023, 8:14 pm
Press Release: Bowls New Zealand

The New Zealand lawn bowls team - the ‘Blackjacks’ - have made a perfect start to the second week of competition at the World Bowls Championships in the Gold Coast, winning all 10 games contested today.

The team had a fantastic first week with Tayla Bruce crowned Singles Champion; Teri Blackbourn and Julie O’Connell won Gold at the first ever World Para Women’s Pairs event and Katelyn Inch, Val Smith, Selina Goddard and Leeane Poulson earned bronze in the Women’s Fours.

It’s the biggest World Bowls Championships in history, with 44 Countries competing at 13 greens spread over five different venues; all in the space of 12 days.

Week two sees the Men’s Singles, Men’s Fours, Women’s Pairs and Women’s Triples contested with finals to played this weekend.

All New Zealand teams have hit the ground running with the Blackjacks men’s singles player, Andrew Kelly winning both games today 21-17 and 21-14 against the Philippines and Czechia respectively.

The men’s fours team of Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Lance Pascoe, Chris LeLievre and Tony Grantham recorded two comfortable wins against Switzerland and the Cook Islands.

The Commonwealth Games bronze medal Women’s Pairs combination of Katleyn Inch and Selina Goddard had a similarly convincing start to their campaign, defeating Papua New Guinea, but were pushed to the wire to beat Ireland by a single point. They rounded off the day with a comfortable win against Niue, to be on course to qualify for the medal playoffs.

The women’s triples team of Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Leeane Poulson started with a comfortable win against the Cook Islands but faced tighter battle against a determined Japanese team winning 21-17, before completing the day impressively over Zimbabwe.

The Triples team, that includes two world singles champions in Smith (2008) and the weekend winner Bruce, has made a strong start towards qualifying for the medal playoffs.

The coming days will see the remainder of the qualifying games, with all qualifiers in the men’s fours, women’s pairs and women’s triples decided by Thursday and the singles by Friday.

Bite Sized Information Below:

Men’s Singles (Andrew Kelly)

Won 21-17 vs Philippines

Won 21 –14 Vs Czechia

Men’s Fours (Sheldon Bagrie-Howley, Lance Pascoe, Chris LeLievre, Tony Grantham)

Won 27-6 vs Switzerland

Won 17-9 vs Cook Islands

Women’s Pairs (Katelyn Inch, Selina Goddard)

Won 37-4 vs Papua New Guinea

Won 16-15 vs Ireland

Won 31-4 vs Niue

Women’s Triples (Val Smith, Tayla Bruce, Leeane Poulson)

Won 20-8 vs Cook Islands

Won 21-17 vs Japan

Won 21-12 vs Zimbabwe

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Bowls New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 