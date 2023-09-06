Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Art & Entertainment | Book Reviews | Education | Entertainment Video | Health | Lifestyle | Sport | Sport Video | Search

 

Registrations For New Zealand Masters Games Now Open

Wednesday, 6 September 2023, 2:22 pm
Press Release: Masters Games

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games are back and they’re bigger than ever.
 

The 35th annual Masters Games will be held in Ōtepoti Dunedin from February 3-11, 2024. During this time, an estimated 5,000+ people from around New Zealand, Australia, and the globe will come together to enjoy Aotearoa's largest annual multi-sport event.

The goal of the Games is to encourage participation in sport, no matter a person’s age or ability, says New Zealand Masters Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

“You don’t need to qualify or be an elite athlete to enter. You just have to be the right minimum age for your particular event and be keen to have a go. We have participants aged 18 to 96 and beyond – some are competitive and out to win medals but others are there to catch up with friends and enjoy the social side of things.”

There are more than 60 sports on offer during the Games, including new events such as Pickleball, Jigsaw Racing and Cowboy Action Shooting.The sports are open to people of all abilities and some selected sports also have para categories, such as Archery, Athletics – Track and Field, Petanque, Cornhole, Darts, Power Lifting, Indoor Rowing, Swimming and Indoor Triathlon.

The New Zealand Masters Games also has three ambassadors to encourage participation throughout the nine days. In 2024 the ambassadors are former Silver Fern Jodi Brown, former New Zealand cricketer Warren Lees and former Highlander Neil Brew.

Registration is now open, with an Early Bird Entry Fee available until the end of November.

There is also the option to register as a Supporter, which provides all the benefits of a competitor, with the exception of being able to compete in any Masters Games sports or win medals.

"Supporters can cheer on friends or family during their sporting event, then head along to enjoy the evening entertainment at the Games Hub. You don't have to compete to be part of the action,” says Mrs Kestila.

Back by popular demand, the University Union will play host to the Games Hub, where participants can get together for activities and entertainment, including a full programme of live music each evening.

For more information about registration, sporting events and the programme of entertainment, go to https://www.nzmg.com/

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masters Games on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 
The Arts Foundation: Nine Outstanding Artists Awarded 2023 Laureates

Every year the Arts Foundation recognises exceptional artists and honours their monumental impact with a financial gift, this year increased to $35,000 each, entirely funded by generous arts lovers from across Aotearoa. More


Martin LeFevre: I Am Become Death

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer runs together and runs long. The film incudes some spectacular set pieces and the ensemble acting is superb, filled with the kind of droll wit enjoyed by intellectuals, even shading into gallows humour just before Trinity’s big test. More


Howard Davis: What Larks!

Singer-songwriter Tom Lark has released a wonderful debut album, Brave Star, full of catchy melodic hooks and nifty guitar licks. Shaped in equal parts by the confronting vulnerability of John Lennon and the troubled braggadocio of spaghetti westerns, the songs on ‘Brave Star’ are dreamy, well-penned observations with a decidedly philosophical bent. More

Suter Art Gallery: A Legacy Of Artistic Excellence

Te Aratoi o Whakatū is excited to announce the opening of Gathered Voices: Highlights from The Fletcher Trust Collection. This wonderful exhibition showcases some of the finest artworks from one of the country’s most respected private art collections. More


Howard Davis: Wes Anderson’s Tupperware Asteroid City

Among contemporary American films directors, only David Fincher rivals Wes Anderson for sheer cinematic invention. His tightly controlled environments are cleverly constructed playhouses, his characters apparently present only to deliver their lines as fast as possible in his patented, blandly detached, and affectless manner. More


Nelson: 29th Arts Festival

A stunning line-up of theatre, dance, comedy, music, poetry, visual art, literary talks, cultural conversations, and community events are set for 19-29 October. Encouraging curiosity and regeneration, the festival will include over fifty events over eleven art-filled, mind-altering days. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 