Registrations For New Zealand Masters Games Now Open

The Otago Community Trust New Zealand Masters Games are back and they’re bigger than ever.



The 35th annual Masters Games will be held in Ōtepoti Dunedin from February 3-11, 2024. During this time, an estimated 5,000+ people from around New Zealand, Australia, and the globe will come together to enjoy Aotearoa's largest annual multi-sport event.

The goal of the Games is to encourage participation in sport, no matter a person’s age or ability, says New Zealand Masters Games Manager Vicki Kestila.

“You don’t need to qualify or be an elite athlete to enter. You just have to be the right minimum age for your particular event and be keen to have a go. We have participants aged 18 to 96 and beyond – some are competitive and out to win medals but others are there to catch up with friends and enjoy the social side of things.”

There are more than 60 sports on offer during the Games, including new events such as Pickleball, Jigsaw Racing and Cowboy Action Shooting.The sports are open to people of all abilities and some selected sports also have para categories, such as Archery, Athletics – Track and Field, Petanque, Cornhole, Darts, Power Lifting, Indoor Rowing, Swimming and Indoor Triathlon.

The New Zealand Masters Games also has three ambassadors to encourage participation throughout the nine days. In 2024 the ambassadors are former Silver Fern Jodi Brown, former New Zealand cricketer Warren Lees and former Highlander Neil Brew.

Registration is now open, with an Early Bird Entry Fee available until the end of November. There is also the option to register as a Supporter, which provides all the benefits of a competitor, with the exception of being able to compete in any Masters Games sports or win medals.

"Supporters can cheer on friends or family during their sporting event, then head along to enjoy the evening entertainment at the Games Hub. You don't have to compete to be part of the action,” says Mrs Kestila.

Back by popular demand, the University Union will play host to the Games Hub, where participants can get together for activities and entertainment, including a full programme of live music each evening.

For more information about registration, sporting events and the programme of entertainment, go to https://www.nzmg.com/

