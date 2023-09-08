Blackjacks Playoff Battles – Week 2 Day 4 Quarterfinals 1.30pm

The New Zealand Blackjacks have been embroiled in nail-bitingly close battles in quarterfinal action at the World Bowls Championships on the Gold Coast.

The women’s pair of Katelyn Inch and Selina Goddard were down 1-4 after four ends against Scotland in their quarterfinal, and were still behind by five shots after 11 ends chasing from behind throughout their contest.

They pushed hard over the closing two ends but came up short by a single shot, 18-17 in an incredibly close-fought battle.

The New Zealand women’s triples line-up of Val Smith, Tayla Bruce and Leeane Poulson were also embroiled in a tight battle throughout their quarterfinal against Malaysia at Helensvale.

They were behind 2-6 early and squared things twice over the closing ends, and scored the winning shot on the 18th and final last to win 14-13 to move into this afternoon’s semifinal.

It means the trio are assured of a medal, and the victory was a fitting reward for the remarkable Val Smith who today behind the most capped women’s bowler in New Zealand history with her 647th cap.

The Blackjacks four comprising Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (s), Lance Pascoe, Chris Le Lievre, Tony Grantham made a flying start against the quartet from Hong Kong China, leading 7-1 after three ends.

Their opponents fought back to level the game by the ninth end and from that point there was never more than one shot between the two teams. New Zealand squared the match after 13 ends and snuck a crucial single on the 14th before also scoring the single on the final end to secure the victory.

Like the women’s triples, they are now assured a medal, as they move into the semifinals this afternoon.

Meanwhile singles player Andrew Kelly continued his winning ways with a 21-7 victory over Samoa at Mudgerabah and faces his Brazilian opponent in his final section play game, having already assured himself of a place in the quarterfinals on Saturday.

