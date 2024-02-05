Celtic Guitar Journey - Irish Musician Dave Flynn Tours New Zealand

Dave Flynn is an award-winning Irish composer and musician, praised as 'a masterful guitarist' in Sing Out! Magazine.

Celebrated by the New York Times for the ‘power and grittiness’ of his music, Flynn will be bringing his Celtic Guitar Journey show to 17 small towns and cities – and to passengers on an Interisland ferry crossing - from February-March this year. Full details here:

Flynn started his musical career as a rock/pop guitarist and singer-songwriter before moving into classical and Irish folk. He has gone on to redefine orchestral music by creating the cross-genre Irish Memory Orchestra: a ‘formidable collective of musicians’ (The Irish Times) - and the first and only orchestra in the Western world to perform exclusively by memory.

In his Celtic Guitar Journey Flynn will present guitar arrangements of Irish and Scottish traditional music, exploring the musical connections between these Celtic countries. His programme includes the history of Celtic music, from an ancient Irish battle march to baroque-era harp music by Turlough O'Carolan, to 19th century reels and jigs, and modern compositions which he recorded on his acclaimed albums. He will also play new Irish-Kiwi style tunes, which he has composed in New Zealand.

The concert also highlights connections between Irish traditional music and other countries, showing how certain types of Irish tunes were imported from England, Scotland, Poland and Germany.

Flynn is a dual resident of New Zealand and Ireland and, with his wife Celia, spends around three months each year here, mostly spent around Mangawhai in Northland, when not touring around New Zealand.

www.daveflynn.com/shows

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

