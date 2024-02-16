Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
BAD Beer Appreciation Day. So Good It’s BAD

Friday, 16 February 2024, 10:25 am
Press Release: Beer Appreciation Day

Beer lovers are in for a rare treat on March 9th when Beer Appreciation Day returns to the picturesque gardens of historic Duart House.

This year’s line up of breweries is one of the finest yet, with awards and medals galore. And as usual apart from a stonking array of beer varieties there’ll be cider and mead on offer as well.

From Champion New Zealand Large Brewery winners Garage Project, to highly acclaimed newcomers Pacific Coast Beverages there’ll be a huge range of tasty beverages available, and a whole bunch of brewers keen to introduce them.

Organiser Jim Poppelwell says: “We’re super stoked with the line up this year, which includes a bunch of new releases as well as some reinterpretations of classic brews. Over fifty tasty beverages! After a helluva 2023 it’s going to be awesome to be back bigger and better than ever.

It’ll be an extremely enjoyable afternoon, guaranteed.”

But it’s not just about the amazing selection of brews on offer. Local legends Deep Fried Funk will be performing sets throughout the day with DJ Andy (Wellington) laying down bangers in between.

Add in specially developed menus from Gina’s Truck, MacDaddy and La Petite Tagarine and it all adds up to a truly epic day for appreciators of finely brewed beverages.

Tickets available now through Eventbrite.

Media contact: Jim Poppelwell, 02102378087

