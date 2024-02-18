Bringing in Prosperity: Wellington gathers to celebrate the year of the Dragon

The waterfront around TSB Arena and Shed 6 will come alive today with vibrant cultural performances, contemporary artworks, and traditional foods, as the community celebrates the Year of the Dragon.

Asian Events Trust Chair Linda Lim says the festival has felt enormous support so far.

“We had the biggest turnout ever for the waterfront fireworks display last night. It was fantastic seeing the water lit up in red and gold to celebrate the new year.

“Today is the main event, which brings together the contributions of 3000 people from the community, with local art, food, and dance.”

Mayor Tory Whanau will open the festivities at 11:00AM, before a mesmerising Dragon Dance performance by the WCSCC Dragon Dance Group, setting the tone for a day of joy and celebration.

Following the performance, visitors can explore the food hall at Shed 6, where an array of mouth-watering Asian cuisines awaits - from sizzling stir-fries to savoury dumplings.

Linda says the Lunar New Year Festival is a celebration of culture, flavour, and community spirit, bringing together people from all walks of life to celebrate the rich of Asian heritage in Wellington.

“There’s a strong Asian community here, but we’ve found all of Wellington gets involved in the festival.”

Families can enjoy the Dragon’s Den, a zone filled with activities like face-painting and dragon-themed arts and crafts. There is even a life-sized Lee Kum Kee Panda mascot walking around!

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

A diverse lineup of performances on TSB Arena's stage will showcase the talents of Wellington's community groups, and a special cooking demonstration offers the opportunity to learn how to make your own hand-pulled noodles.

Linda says, “it wouldn’t have been possible without the gratitude, dedication, and hard work of many people, and the generous sponsorship from Lee Kum Kee.”

Christine Lau, Associate Business Development Director of Lee Kum Kee says,

“Lee Kum Kee is thrilled to support Wellington’s Lunar New Year Festival and bring the authentic flavours of Asian cuisine to New Zealand. The festival showcases an abundance of traditional food and contemporary artwork, impressing attendees with a true feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. The effort and attention to detail put into creating such a vibrant and diverse culinary experience are truly commendable. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this exciting celebration.

Lee Kum Kee, a globally renowned company offering authentic Asian sauces and condiments, is the principal sponsor of this year’s Wellington Lunar New Year festival. A stall of Lee Kum Kee will be staged at TSB Arena today to bring the flavours of Asia to New Zealand. Guests can look forward to a variety of authentic products at great show prices, including the ever-popular ready sauces, soy sauces, chilli sauces, and two ‘flavour heroes’, Hoisin Sauce, and Char Siu Sauce.

Every purchase includes a goody bag, which contains a recipe card and Lee Kum Kee’s new ready sauces.

If event goers pose with the Lee Kum Kee Panda mascot for a photo, and upload it to the Lee Kum Kee Instagram page, they will be entered into a draw to win a Lee Kum Kee hamper.

© Scoop Media

