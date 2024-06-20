OUT NOW - New Single Ambassador By Voodoo Bloo

Indie rock gems Voodoo Bloo are back with a bang! Their latest track, “Ambassador,” marks the band’s fourth single release this year, and it’s bound to get listeners grooving.

"The 00's indie influenced catchy new single is a great successor to the last. “Ambassador” dives deep into the creative psyche, exploring how external influences shape our innermost emotions. With infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics, Voodoo Bloo delivers a powerful message about authenticity and self-expression.

Global Success

With a devoted fan base spanning the UK, US, and Australia, Voodoo Bloo knows how to resonate with the indie rock world. Their unique blend of indie and alternative rock made several Apple Playlists with the all singles this year.

The last single “I Don’t want this Scene to End” made the NZ Official Rock Charts at number 23.

Known for their innovative approach to music and unapologetic authenticity, Voodoo Bloo continues to push boundaries with their distinct sound, earning them a dedicated following both in New Zealand and beyond. Fans and music enthusiasts alike can anticipate the release of "Ambassador" on all major streaming platforms from Thursday June 20th, 2024.

This single is a sneak peek into their highly anticipated album, slated for release in September. Fans can expect an electrifying blend of alt-rock vibes and indie sensibilities. Recorded & Produced by the band at Massey University in Wellington, New Zealand, and skilfully mixed by Scott Seabright, whose repertoire includes collaborations with esteemed acts such as Alien Weaponry, Mumford & Sons, and Six60, "Ambassador" promises an electrifying auditory experience.

