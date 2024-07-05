Fiji Triumph Over Tahiti In The Opening Match Of The OFC U-19 Men's Championship

Photo Credit: OFC Media via Phototek

Fiji pull off dramatic 3-1 comeback to secure all three points against Tahiti in the opening match at the OFC U-19 Men's Championship in Apia, Samoa.

There was plenty of expectation ahead of the opening match for 2022 finalists Fiji, who were up against a Tahitian side strengthened by the abundance of players competing in local leagues around France.

A sunny Samoa provided the perfect backdrop for a competitive opening match of the OFC U-19 Men’s Championship.

Tahiti had the opening chance of the match, a great floated ball from Iliwai Resopawiro found the head of Tahiarii Teriitemataua, who could only guide the ball into Illisoni Koro’s hand.

At the 15th minute mark Fiji should have gone ahead, co-captain Penisoni Tirau found himself one-on-one with Tahiti’s goalkeeper, but couldn’t convert.

The first goal of the game came courtesy of Tahiti’s captain. A great through ball put Kamalani Bennett into acres of spaces, before he expertly dispatched the ball past Koro to make it Fiji one-nil.

For all of Fiji’s opportunities and dominance the team just couldn’t convert. Captain Penisoni Tirau glided past multiple Tahitians, before setting up Aidan Malakai Singh – but he couldn’t keep his shot on target.

As the half-time clocked ticked down, Fiji was awarded a penalty kick, after Tirau was tripped inside the box - the captain was able to beat the keeper but hit the post.

In added time Fiji pinched a well-earned equalizer. Tahiti failed to clear the ball in the box, giving Akash Prasad a chance on goal and he took it, making it one-all.

Then, Tirau put the Fijians ahead, he unleashed a cracking strike from distance that bounced off the inside of the post, putting the 2022 finalists ahead at the break two-one.

Fiji started the second-half the way they finished the first. It was their captain again, Tirau who lofted the ball into the back of the net, putting some distance between them and Tahiti on the scoreboard.

Under the hot sun, fatigue set in and intensity dropped, as the second-half's action was limited. Late on in the match, Bennett had a fantastic one-on-one opportunity to pinch a goal back for Tahiti but Fiji's Koro made a brilliant save to deny him.

The 2022 finalists, Fiji, move to the top of a tricky Group A, and will face Solomon Islands up next. As for Tahiti, they'll look to bounce back against Vanuatu in their second match on Monday.



Fiji: 3 (Akash PRASAD 45+1’, Penisoni TIRAU 45+6’, 48’)

Tahiti: 1 (Kamalani BENNETT 20’)

HT 2-1

