Teenage Dads Announce New Album + Release 'Boyfriend'

Teenage Dads (Photo credit: Alex Wall)

Today, 2023 Breakthrough Artist Of The Year ARIA Award Winners Teenage Dads announce their highly anticipated sophomore album, MAJORDOMO, set for release on August 23, 2024. The announcement follows on from a huge world tour that saw the Mornington Peninsula 4-piece take their electrifying live show to crowds across the US, UK, Europe and Canada where they made their debut international festival appearances and teased the forthcoming new music. To mark the occasion, Teenage Dads have revealed a new single and taster from the new record ‘Boyfriend’, out now everywhere via Chugg Records.

“A Majordomo is a person whose job is to make arrangements or take charge for another: someone who runs the enterprise,” the band says of the new record. “We wanted to take that word and explore themes of control: how sometimes you might be the majordomo seizing the day, and others you are falling from the sky in a box, unable to do anything”.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Featuring recent singles ‘Weaponz’, 'I Like It’, ‘Tale Of A Man’ and ‘Speedracer’ as well as eight never-heard-before tracks, fans can expect a fusion of different soundscapes ranging from the more nostalgic, colourful and light songs of more recent times, to the punchy, alt-rock anthems that pay tribute to the band’s earlier sound all the while highlighting the band's growth since their debut. MAJORDOMO is not just a musical evolution but a testament to Teenage Dads' commitment to authenticity and artistic integrity.

Teasing the forthcoming record, Teenage Dads have today released a new single ‘Boyfriend’ alongside a retro, Americana inspired official video clip. The band explain “‘Boyfriend’ is a triumphant song about seizing the day and not worrying about what everyone else is saying and doing. You’ve come to terms with what you can’t control and you’re finally opening your lungs and singing”. Shot in the US during their most recent tour, the warm and fuzzy official video clip perfectly matches the nostalgia that radiates from the new single.

The sophomore record marks a pivotal moment for the breakthrough act coming six years on from the release of their 2018 debut record, POTPOURRI LAKE, in 2018. Since then, Teenage Dads have sold out numerous headline shows in their home country and across the globe, have been nominated for numerous awards and have taken home multiple awards recognising their exponential growth. 2023 saw the band sell over 10,000 tickets in Australia and play 94+ shows across the globe including iconic Australian festivals Splendour In The Grass, Groovin The Moo, Yours & Owls and the inaugural SXSW Sydney 2023 (playing as Rolling Stone’s Surprise Act), and had their MIDNIGHT DRIVING EP debut at #2 on the ARIA Album Charts. Teenage Dads wrapped up their biggest year yet by taking home the 2023 ARIA Award for Breakthrough Artist Of The Year (nominated against the likes of grentperez and Royel Otis).

