Region-Wide Food And Drink Event Savour Northland Announced

Locally inspired dishes, special one-off events, culinary collaborations and immersive workshops, all served up with warm Northland manaakitanga (hospitality) and some of the best views in the world!

Savour Northland launches for the first time this Spring, 4-28 October 2024, and will present a region-wide celebration of the food, drinks and produce that make this sub-tropical paradise so special!

It’s time to taste the treasures of Tai Tokerau as we showcase the very best that the north has to offer. A packed calendar of events weaves culture and heritage with the culinary skill and the abundance of produce that is grown in the region. From hearty casual beachside kai to fine dining experiences and everything in between, Northland is a special place that will delight the tastebuds of any passionate foodie. Over 30 events have been announced, with many more to be served up over the coming weeks.

The programme includes incredible collaborations between award-winning restaurants and vineyards, opportunities to sip and dine with your mates in stunning settings, meet the makers, learn a new skill or do something fun with the kids. The industry is also getting creative in preparation for the Savour Northland Challenge, competing over the month of October to present an original Northland-inspired dish or drink. Entries will be announced in September.

Head of Destination at Northland Inc, Tania Burt, says,

“For years the Northland food and beverage and visitor industry have come together on how we elevate the region’s offering in this space, and the announcement of the Savour Northland event is a great step forward. We are thrilled to support the region in taking the next step in this journey and look forward to welcoming visitors to share in the unique experiences on offer as apart of this event.”

Savour Northland has been developed in collaboration with the local hospitality and producer industry, with seed funding support from Northland Inc and the Regional Events Fund.

For more detailed information on events, how to book and plan your trip to Savour, visit www.savournorthland.com

