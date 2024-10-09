Get Fired Up: Portage Ceramic Awards 2024 Finalists Announced

Te Uru Waitākere Contemporary Gallery is thrilled to announce the 2024 finalists of the highly anticipated Portage Ceramic Awards, a prestigious annual event which honours the dynamic world of contemporary ceramics within Aotearoa. This year’s 40 finalists will have their exceptional work showcased at Te Uru, Titirangi from 22 November 2024 – 23 February 2025, providing a captivating glimpse into the diverse practices within contemporary ceramics.

The renowned Portage Ceramic Awards have now been running for 24 years, welcoming established and emerging New Zealand artists whose work spans a broad spectrum of inspiration and clay traditions. The 2024 awards has attracted an impressive 257 entries, celebrating clay, creativity and craftsmanship from across the country.

This year’s entries are judged by internationally recognised artist Kate Newby. Newby has family ties to the West Coast and has established a global reputation as one of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most exciting artists working within the field of expanded ceramics.

“Clay is in my roots. As a child, I drank Milo from a Barry Brickell mug, ate dinner off a Chester Nealie plate, and helped my father fire a Warren Tippett kiln. Embedded in my formative years are visits to pottery exhibitions and potteries to view the works of local potters. Now, 35 years later, my journey has brought me full circle. Being invited to judge the prestigious Portage Ceramic Awards is a huge honour. I never cease to be astounded by the versatility and joy of clay: how its qualities are made manifest in practical applications such as cups, floors, and rooftops, as well as through abstract and instantaneous expressions.” says Newby.

The awards include the premier Portage Ceramic Award, alongside three Merit Awards. All winners will be announced at the awards night on Thursday 21 November at Te Uru.

The 2024 Portage Ceramic Awards finalists are: Brendan Adams, Jay Allen, Dan Arps, Wendelien Bakker, Greg Barron, Terry Bell, Elise Bishop, Margaret Bray, Joanne Brooks, Phil Brooks, Madeleine Child, Peter Collis, Bronwynne Cornish, Rod Davies, Peter Derksen, Leah Hartley, Jino Jeong, Chuck Joseph, Yukari Kaihori , HineWaiKerekere, Ted Kindleysides, Paul Maseyk, Royce McGlashen, Matt McLean, Aimee McLeod, Kirsty McNeil, Robyn Meisel, Gaeleen Morley, Lena Ochkalova, John Parker, Ben Pyne, Jo Raill, Elena Renker, Becky Richards, Liz Rowe, Rick Rudd, Carla Ruka, Duncan Shearer, Raukura Turei, and Els van Drunen.

With free admission, running right through the summer months the annual Portage Ceramic Awards Exhibition welcomes thousands of visitors. Te Uru’s Director Adrienne (AD) Schierning says “Te Uru is a perfect home for the nation’s biggest ceramics award, an architectural gem that sympathetically sits within the leafy precinct of Titirangi, rich with local histories of clay. Titirangi has always been a magnet for artists, situated on the outskirts of the city, it provides both connection and sanctuary.”

More information about the awards can be found at www.teuru.org.nz/whats-on/portage-ceramic- awards/

PORTAGE CERAMIC AWARDS 2024 EVENTS

Winners announced: 21 November 2024

Judge’s talk: 11am, 23 November 2024

Exhibition: Portage Ceramic Awards 2024

When: 22 November 2024 – 23 February 2025

Where: Te Uru, 420 Titirangi Road, Titirangi, Tamaki Makaurau

Web: teuru.org.nz

ABOUT TE URU

Te Uru is a home for contemporary culture that is fresh, relevant, empowering, and essential to the wellbeing of our communities. With our unique perspective, located in the forested outskirts of Tamaki Makaurau, Te Uru is a regional contemporary gallery with an international programme that reflects our place in Aotearoa and the wider Moana region, connecting new ideas and different practices with local and global networks. Te Uru receives core operational funding from Auckland Council through the Waitakere Ranges Local Board.

teuru.org.nz

