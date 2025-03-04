World Games Archery Qualifying Competition Being Held In Auckland

Auckland, New Zealand –The eyes of the archery world will be on Auckland as we host the World Games Continental Qualification Tournament (CQT) on 15–16 March 2025. This highly anticipated event will see top archers from across Oceania competing for coveted spots at the 2025 World Games.

Held at Maungakiekie, One Tree Hill’s Auckland Archery Club the CQT is a crucial milestone for athletes vying to represent their nations on the world stage. The tournament will feature intense competition in archery’s compound bow disciplines, bringing together elite talent in an electrifying display of skill, precision, and determination.

"We are thrilled to host the World Games CQT in Auckland," said Cushla Matheson, Development Officer of World Archery "This event not only showcases the incredible talent in our region but also provides a fantastic opportunity for the public to experience world-class archery up close."

The tournament draws competitors from across Oceania, including Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Tahiti and Tonga. Spectators will have the chance to witness world-class performances, as archers battle for qualification to secure quota places for their countries at the World Games, set to take place in Chengdu, China in August 2025.

The event will be open to the public, offering an exciting opportunity for sports enthusiasts and newcomers alike to engage with the dynamic sport of archery.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The World Games is a prestigious multi-sport event that features non-Olympic disciplines, providing a global stage for the world’s best athletes. With archery continuing to grow in popularity across the region, the CQT in Auckland is set to be a defining moment for Oceania’s archers.

Our New Zealand representatives are:

Riku van Tonder, (Hamilton) hold multiple National titles, has achieve 3rd place at the highly competitive Vegas shoot (Los Vegas USA) attended 2022 World Games and several World Archery international competitions.

Gary Coleman, (Levin). National Champion and previous national representative at World Cup in Shanghai, China.

Ben Trim, (Hamilton) 22 years old, has won several Oceania and Trans Tasman youth competitions and has now stepped up to the open division.

© Scoop Media

