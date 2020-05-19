Everyone Wins In Major 100% Qualified Teachers’ Announcement

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECNZ) welcomes Education Minister Chris Hipkin’s announcement of a return to paying teacher-led early childhood education services more for employing 100 percent qualified teachers.

“We have been advocating for this change for a long time. This is a very important decision for early childhood education, and more importantly for our tamariki,” Says Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe,

Ms Wolfe says the move has been greatly anticipated. ‘It is fantastic news for the many early childhood centres that have struggled to maintain their high level of qualified teachers over the past few years.”

Services want to ensure tamariki and whānau receive high-quality early learning and have done everything to sustain employing more qualified teachers, but some were just not able to, she says.

“With the reintroduction of this funding band, more people will be encouraged to train as an early childhood education teacher. With the current shortage of qualified teachers, this is much needed.”

She says the new funding band also considers the need for places for students in training through Initial Teacher Education that require students to be working in centres so they can apply their learning immediately. “This is crucial for the future of the ECE teaching workforce.”

“The significance of this announcement has heartened the early childhood education sector. We look forward to working with the Government to accomplish the remaining important pieces of the Early Learning Action Plan.”

