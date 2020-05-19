Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Everyone Wins In Major 100% Qualified Teachers’ Announcement

Tuesday, 19 May 2020, 9:25 am
Press Release: Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ

Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood New Zealand (ECNZ) welcomes Education Minister Chris Hipkin’s announcement of a return to paying teacher-led early childhood education services more for employing 100 percent qualified teachers.

“We have been advocating for this change for a long time. This is a very important decision for early childhood education, and more importantly for our tamariki,” Says Chief Executive, Kathy Wolfe,

Ms Wolfe says the move has been greatly anticipated. ‘It is fantastic news for the many early childhood centres that have struggled to maintain their high level of qualified teachers over the past few years.”

Services want to ensure tamariki and whānau receive high-quality early learning and have done everything to sustain employing more qualified teachers, but some were just not able to, she says.

“With the reintroduction of this funding band, more people will be encouraged to train as an early childhood education teacher. With the current shortage of qualified teachers, this is much needed.”

She says the new funding band also considers the need for places for students in training through Initial Teacher Education that require students to be working in centres so they can apply their learning immediately. “This is crucial for the future of the ECE teaching workforce.”

“The significance of this announcement has heartened the early childhood education sector. We look forward to working with the Government to accomplish the remaining important pieces of the Early Learning Action Plan.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Te Rito Maioha Early Childhood NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 