Māoritanga Inspires Nail Competition Win

Te Rouhine Horiana Greening channelled her Māori culture into unique nail art, which helped her claim the top prize in a nail tech competition.

UCOL Wairarapa student Greening took out the NAILX Nail Art Challenge, a competition open to NZ Certificate in Nail Technology students at UCOL’s Wairarapa and Manawatū campuses.

Entrants were tasked with designing a minimum of five nail tips in a theme that resonated with them. At least two of the designs had to include 3D elements.

Greening chose the theme of Māoritanga and incorporated a taiaha, korowai, patu, and poi into her designs. Greening used paua shell-coloured chrome flakes for the base layer of her nails and embedded feathers into her korowai and poi.

“The paua shell in the background is Tangaroa, the god of the sea. It represents the oceans that my ancestors travelled and the food they ate as they came to New Zealand,” says Greening.

Greening spent over 20 hours planning and designing to get the details of the nails just right.

“It was definitely a challenge. They weren’t easy to do. For me the biggest thing was trying to not overthink the designs. ”

As the competition winner, Greening received an assortment of nail products from sponsor NAILX Beauty Supplies.

Wanting to expand her skillset, Greening has already enrolled in the NZ Certificate in Beauty Therapy for 2021.

“I’m looking forward to learning about technical skills like waxing and tanning, and just learning more about the body and the beauty industry. I want to upskill in every way that I can and build a career for me and my children. My big goal is to open my own business.”

