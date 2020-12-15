Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Teachers Call For A Review Of The Teaching Council

Tuesday, 15 December 2020, 6:15 am
Press Release: Anna Hamilton

What: Teachers will deliver their 10,000 strong petition calling on the Government to review the functions of the Teaching Council

When: 2pm Tuesday 15 December 2020

Where: Christchurch East electorate office, Level 1, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Christchurch

Teachers are delivering a 10,903 strong petition calling on the Government to review the Teaching Council's functions and responsibilities.

Earlier this year ECE teacher Anna Hamilton delivered a first petition on behalf of over 30,000 people to the Teaching Council asking it not to increase the registration fee. Many teachers were unhappy with the process the Council used to reach this decision.

The Teaching Council board refused the request for a pause on the fees increase, due to start in 2021, and declined to review the decision.

"I am an Early Childhood Teacher who started this second petition to the Government on behalf of all teachers who were surprised and dismayed by the teaching registration fees increase," says Anna Hamilton.

"For many teachers, the current fees are already a strain on their low income, especially for ECE teachers in particular," says Ms Hamilton.

"In June we let the Teaching Council know how unhappy we are with their fee rise. This time we're calling on the Government and the Minister of Education for a more comprehensive review."

"A common response from teachers who signed our petitions was that they do not feel represented by the Council and the reasons for these rising costs are not transparent to teachers."

"Many teachers have said they are concerned around the time that getting an annual certification will take and that this will take important time away from both the teacher, appraiser, and the Teaching Council."

"While we acknowledge the Council does some necessary work, many teachers raise the lack of transparency around the business of the Teaching Council," says Ms Hamilton. "There is a common feeling among teachers that the Teaching Council does not represent them."

"A review is now essential for increasing transparency and trust for the teachers the Teaching Council says it represents. Teachers have no faith in the Teaching Council at present."

Alongside other teachers Ms Hamilton will deliver the petition to her local MP Poto Williams and it will be presented officially to Parliament when it sits again in February 2021.

The petition: The Teaching Council must be reviewed

