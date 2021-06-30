New Principal Appointment At Chilton Saint James School

Chilton Saint James School is delighted to announce the appointment of Ms Kate Pollard as Principal.

Ms Pollard joins Chilton from her role as Assistant Principal at Kristin School in Auckland. She has been in a leadership role there for a number of years and integral to the success of various initiatives and projects across the school.

Ms Pollard earned her Bachelor of Education from Auckland University and is nearing the end of her Masters in Educational Leadership. She is passionate about independent education and has a desire to keep learning and challenging herself in this ever-changing and innovative landscape, but most particularly a genuine commitment to student outcomes and well-being.

Board of Trustees Chair, Richard Francis is excited with the appointment. “With Chilton’s academic success through the Cambridge Education curriculum, our high calibre Arts programme and strong Sporting achievement already ingrained in the school’s success culture, Kate’s enthusiasm and ability to bring people together will allow her to be a strong role model for our students, a community-builder and a collaborative leader of our team”.

Ms Pollard is married to Scott, the owner of a successful family business, and they have a 4 year-old son, Sutton. Ms Pollard will join Chilton Saint James School at the start of Term 4, 2021.

