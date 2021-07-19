MTF Finance Future Legends Scholarship

Diversity, dedication and drive from scholarship winners



When MTF Finance launched their inaugural Future Legends Scholarship in April this year, they did not anticipate judging nearly 400 applications. MTF Finance CEO and judge Glen Todd said that the judging team were impressed by the number and calibre of the applicants.

“Overall the level of accomplishment was exceptional with many of the applicants already representing New Zealand at an international level. They’re dedicated and driven to achieve, and some of them are barely out of intermediate school. New Zealand’s future is in excellent hands”.

This scholarship provides young Kiwis aged 13-21 years with the opportunity to further develop their knowledge and skill, so they can take on new challenges and experiences that may not otherwise be available. Three scholarships of $5,000 were awarded across three categories; sport, academia and entrepreneurship, and music and the arts. The inaugural MTF Finance Future Legends Scholarship winners are s­portswoman Claudia Kelly, musician Cory Newman and entrepreneur John Hopcroft.

About the Future Legends Scholarship winners

18-year-old Cory Newman is the lead singer of the band Sit Down In Front. He is the band’s frontman, writes the lyrics and helps compose the music. His musical style has been described as ‘infectiously fun’ and akin to that of a young Johnny Rotten. The band has opened for the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Cold Chisel, Villany, Johnny Toogood and The D4. His songs have featured in the charts around the globe including the PoPunk Music Charts in the USA and the NZ Official Music Charts.

At 19 years of age surf lifesaver Claudia Kelly is at the top of her game; crowned World Junior Ironwoman Champion, captaining the Junior Black Fins for the past three years and being named in the open Black Fins training squad for the coming season. She is an exceptional athlete and regarded as a leader within the sport. She is proud to be involved in a sport that produces outstanding athletes and also gives back to the community by providing highly skilled lifeguards to patrol our beaches and keep New Zealanders safe in the water.

John Hopcroft is a teenager with opinions, and he likes to share them. At 17 years old, he is the Founder and CEO of The Cosmos Championship - a global debate platform that is changing what debating means to high school students around the globe, with over 5,000 registrations from 108 countries. Debating helps to develop critical thinking skills - the ability to make reasoned and well thought out arguments. John is passionate about encouraging debate between teenagers from vastly different backgrounds and perspectives, no matter their nationality or culture - for free.

The second round of the scholarship opens on 1 August 2021 and closes on 29 October 2021.

