Waikato research recognised for international impact

Thursday, 2 September 2021, 12:49 pm
University of Waikato

Waikato research recognised for international impact in latest world rankings

The Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings, released today placed the University of Waikato in the top 401-500 universities worldwide, out of more than 1,500 universities from 93 different countries. The University has moved up a band from being ranked in the 501–600 band, in 2020.

University of Waikato Vice-Chancellor, Professor Neil Quigley, said the increase in rank was a pleasing result and reflected the achievements of both academics and staff at the University and the quality of the research being produced.

The Times ranking is one of the leading global ranking systems. Universities are ranked based on teaching, research, citation impact, industry income and internationalisation.

Professor Quigley said the University’s citation impact score, based on the number of citations in the world’s leading academic journals, had a significant weighting on the final rank.

Waikato had received a high number of citations, when compared to the average, demonstrating the influence the University’s research is having globally, he said.

“We know the calibre of research being carried out at Waikato, the impact that is having for industry and how that is flowing through into our teaching and the opportunities it presents for our students. It is great to have that recognised in the THE ranking,” said Professor Quigley.

Professor Quigley said the results for the University of Waikato were particularly positive because it was one of the smaller universities in New Zealand, but the ranking illustrated the University’s research was performing well on the world stage.

“The University of Waikato is committed to ensuring its research and teaching make an impact on society both in New Zealand and globally and we have launched a number of key initiatives to further enhance Waikato's influence and ability to contribute to local, national and global challenges in the future,” he said.

The University is a partner or lead institution on several large Government-funded research projects encompassing collaboration with industry and business including Āmiomio Aotearoa, a transdisciplinary, multi-partner research project to help New Zealand define and transition to a circular economy.

The University also launched New Zealand’s first Artificial Intelligence Institute this year, Te Ipu o te Mahara, designed to collaborate with industry to build world-leading AI capability in New Zealand.

Tomorrow it will also launch the world’s first Bachelor of Climate Change qualification for enrolment in 2022, a multidisciplinary qualification building on world recognised research already being carried out by University academics.

When compared nationally, the new ranking sees Waikato take its place among the top four universities in New Zealand.

“We’re extremely pleased with the THE ranking for 2022. It reflects the excellent research work being undertaken by academics at Waikato that is now being recognised by our peers,” said Professor Quigley
 

