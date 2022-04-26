CIPS Accredits New AUT Master Of Supply Chain Management

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the professional body for the procurement and supply profession, has partnered with Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to accredit the new AUT Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM).

CIPS accreditation signifies the MSCM meets world-class standards for procurement and supply.

The accreditation arrangement creates a new pathway to MCIPS – the professional accreditation – for MSCM achievers who meet experience requirements.

CIPS is a not-for-profit organisation and the world’s largest professional body serving procurement and supply, with over 60,000 members in more than 150 countries.

Ken Lee, AUT Business School Programme Director for MBA and Professional Masters, says a CIPS certification is regarded as the gold standard for procurement professionals of all levels.

“The accreditation complements the AUT Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM) in promoting and protecting the sector's high standards while enhancing the employment and promotion opportunitiesfor our great AUT Business School graduates. We are thrilled to be collaborating with CIPS for the years to come.”

CIPS General Manager, Sharon Morris, says the partnership is a “significant step” for procurement and supply in New Zealand.

“The partnership helps raise the standards of the profession in New Zealand and enhances the pipeline of talent into our profession. This news comes at a time when the battle for procurement and supply talent has never been stronger among employers and gives reassurance that procurement and supply capability and capacity is being developed.

“We are delighted to be working with AUT and look forward to supporting them in helping students realise their full potential and transition into prosperous procurement and supply careers.”

CIPS has a global community of over 200,000 in 180 countries with over 10,000 in Australia and New Zealand. Read more about CIPS

AUT is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide. The second largest university in Aotearoa New Zealand, AUT’s mission is to create great graduates, and it embraces new technologies to lead the learning of tomorrow and prepare students for the rapidly changing world of work and society. Read more about AUT

