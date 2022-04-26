Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

CIPS Accredits New AUT Master Of Supply Chain Management

Tuesday, 26 April 2022, 10:16 am
Press Release: Auckland University of Technology

The Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS), the professional body for the procurement and supply profession, has partnered with Auckland University of Technology (AUT) to accredit the new AUT Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM).

CIPS accreditation signifies the MSCM meets world-class standards for procurement and supply.

The accreditation arrangement creates a new pathway to MCIPS – the professional accreditation – for MSCM achievers who meet experience requirements.

CIPS is a not-for-profit organisation and the world’s largest professional body serving procurement and supply, with over 60,000 members in more than 150 countries.

Ken Lee, AUT Business School Programme Director for MBA and Professional Masters, says a CIPS certification is regarded as the gold standard for procurement professionals of all levels.

“The accreditation complements the AUT Master of Supply Chain Management (MSCM) in promoting and protecting the sector's high standards while enhancing the employment and promotion opportunitiesfor our great AUT Business School graduates. We are thrilled to be collaborating with CIPS for the years to come.”

CIPS General Manager, Sharon Morris, says the partnership is a “significant step” for procurement and supply in New Zealand.

“The partnership helps raise the standards of the profession in New Zealand and enhances the pipeline of talent into our profession. This news comes at a time when the battle for procurement and supply talent has never been stronger among employers and gives reassurance that procurement and supply capability and capacity is being developed.

“We are delighted to be working with AUT and look forward to supporting them in helping students realise their full potential and transition into prosperous procurement and supply careers.”

CIPS has a global community of over 200,000 in 180 countries with over 10,000 in Australia and New Zealand. Read more about CIPS

AUT is ranked in the top 1% of universities worldwide. The second largest university in Aotearoa New Zealand, AUT’s mission is to create great graduates, and it embraces new technologies to lead the learning of tomorrow and prepare students for the rapidly changing world of work and society. Read more about AUT

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Auckland University of Technology on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Joel Coen's Monochromatic Macbeth

The Bard of Avon may well be smirking up the sleeves of his lace doublet at the irony of Will Smith's Oscar debacle, but now that the initial furore has dissipated, it's worth revisiting the movie for which Denzel Washington was also nominated. More>>

Howard Davis: Kenneth Branagh’s Black & White Belfast

Branagh has assembled a wonderful cast, including Ciarán Hinds, a gently formidable actor who well deserves his Oscar nomination, and Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in. More>>


Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 