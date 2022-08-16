Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Disappointment At Reasons Why Pay Parity Not Funded - NZEI Te Riu Roa

Tuesday, 16 August 2022, 5:42 am
Press Release: NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI Te Riu Roa is bitterly disappointed at reports the government failed to fully fund pay parity for early childhood teachers in this year’s Budget in an effort to save money.

Documents released by the Treasury show that it warned the government not to fully fund parity in the Budget in May to stay within a spending envelope.

“We are disheartened,” the union’s national executive early childhood education representative Virginia Oakly said. “ECE teachers have been undervalued for decades – and it’s our children who ultimately miss out on quality early learning when the government doesn’t fulfil its promises.

“We are facing a critical shortage of teachers in ECE, not least because of low pay. It’s imperative the government fully fund pay parity in Budget 2023, as they promised they would before the last election.”

Ms Oakly said the early childhood education sector had been underfunded for years, and the decision was dispiriting for a workforce that is predominantly made up of women.

“It’s only fair that teachers with the same qualifications, skills and responsibilities get the same pay as teachers in kindergartens and schooling,” she said. “Most ECE teachers are women and are bearing the brunt of low pay in the sector.

“We all know that women have been historically underpaid in most professions — teachers are understandably angry it’s taking the government so long to do the right thing.”

She said the government also needed to stop looking at early childhood education as a cost.

“Research has shown that every dollar invested in quality early childhood education now avoids eight dollars worth of cost in the justice, social services and health sectors later in life,” she said.

“We think that’s an investment worth making in our tamariki.”

© Scoop Media

NZEI Te Riu Roa

NZEI

New Zealand Educational Institute

NZEI Te Riu Roa members work in every community in New Zealand, leading and advocating for quality public education.

We are the 50,000 principals, teachers and support staff who work in primary, area and secondary schools as well as early childhood centres, special education and school advisory services. We come together as NZEI Te Riu Roa - New Zealand's largest education union, a Treaty based organisation and a powerful advocate for quality public education.

We have the most important job in New Zealand - educating for the future.

Contact NZEI Te Riu Roa

 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: NZSQ Conclude National Tour With ‘Release’ Programme

The NZSQ concluded their national tour in Wellington with a three-part programme, the triumphant final installment of which was entitled ‘Release.’ It included three pieces representing radical musical innovation... More>>

Howard Davis: The Show Must Go On - ‘La Traviata’ Opening Night Wobbles
Casting problems have beset ‘La Traviata’ since its first performance in March 1853 at Venice’s La Fenice opera house. Sadly, Saturday night’s premiere at Wellington’s newly-restored St James Theatre proved no different... More>>



Howard Davis: Dennis Villeneuve’s Dune - A Brief History

So many elements of Herbert’s novel have since become tropes of popular SciFi that Villeneuve’s film sometimes seems deceptively derivative. What makes all this nonsense essential viewing is his astonishing visual sensibility. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which has been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 