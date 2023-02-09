Education Policy | Post Primary | Preschool | Primary | Tertiary | Search

 

Upcoming Performance Audit On Educational Inequalities; Audit And Risk Committee Guidance Published

Thursday, 9 February 2023, 2:12 pm
Press Release: Office of the Auditor-General

Our intentions: Looking at how the Ministry of Education uses information to address inequities in education

We’ve published details about an upcoming performance audit looking at how the Ministry of Education uses information to understand and address inequities in education for students in Years 1-13.

In 2018, New Zealand was ranked 33rd out of 38 developed countries for its overall educational inequality because of inequities in student achievement.

The Ministry of Education needs high-quality information to address inequities and make effective policy, strategy, and investment decisions.

Our work hopes to identify where and how the Ministry might improve the information it holds and how it makes use of that information.

Getting the most out of your audit and risk committee: a guide for government departments

We’ve published a guide for government departments on audit and risk committees, and how to ensure these committees operate as effectively as possible.

Understanding and managing risk in a government department is particularly challenging. This is where a well-functioning audit and risk committee can add significant value.

Find more from Office of the Auditor-General on InfoPages.
 
 
 
