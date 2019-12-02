News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Assessment of eye injury

Monday, 2 December 2019, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner


Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner Kevin Allan today released a report finding an ophthalmologist in breach of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers’ Rights (the Code) for failures in the care provided to a man with an eye injury.

The man attended the emergency department (ED) at a hospital after being hit in the eye by a firework. He was examined by an ED doctor, who telephoned the on call ophthalmologist to consult about diagnosis and treatment of the injury. The ED doctor told the ophthalmologist that the man’s injury had been caused by a firework, and advised him of some symptoms.

The ophthalmologist diagnosed the eye injury as a superficial thermal burn to the eye and advised a treatment plan. It was later found that the man had a serious eye injury.

Mr Allan considered that the ED doctor had given the ophthalmologist sufficient information to alert him to the possibility that the man’s eye injury might be severe, and that the ophthalmologist needed to attend the ED to assess the man himself. The ophthalmologist’s failure to attend meant that the man’s injury was not assessed appropriately in a timely manner. Accordingly, Mr Allan considered that the ophthalmologist failed to provide care to the man with reasonable care and skill in breach of the Code.

Mr Allan recommended that the ophthalmologist apologise to the man, confirm the implementation of his new practice of managing telephone consultations and review the effectiveness of that practice, and reflect on his failure to seek sufficient information from the ED doctor.

Mr Allan also made a number of recommendations to the DHB regarding specialist review and communication.

The full report for case 18HDC00253 is available on the HDC website.

ENDS


© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

40 Years On: Prime Minister Delivers Erebus Apology

"That loss, in and of itself, was huge. It sent ripples across the country, and trauma that those who weren’t directly affected would probably struggle to fathom. But that loss and grief was compounded. It was undeniably worsened by the events that followed." More>>

ALSO:

The Testaments: Margaret Atwood Announces Three NZ Events

The evening will also feature Atwood’s remarkable career, her diverse range of works and why she has returned to the fictional world of Gilead 34 years later. More>>

ALSO:

Transit Of Mercury: Historic Viewing Recreated

Keen stargazers gathered at Te Whanganui o Hei, or Mercury Bay, on the Coromandel Peninsula to watch a rare astronomic event this morning. More>>

ALSO:

Forest And Bird: Hoiho Crowned Bird Of The Year For 2019

Widely considered an underdog, the valiant hoiho (yellow-eyed penguin) has smashed the feathered ceiling to win Bird of the Year, a first for seabirds in the competition's 14 year history. More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Very Silly Stormtroopers - Jojo Rabbit

Described as “an anti-hate satire,” Taiki Waititi's latest movie depicts the growth of a young boy in Nazi Germany who seeks advice on how to become a tough man from his 'imaginary friend' - a highly eccentric version of Adolf Hitler.
More>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 