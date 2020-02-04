News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Celebrate, remember and fight back on World Cancer Day

Tuesday, 4 February 2020, 8:15 am
Press Release: Cancer Society

Tuesday 4 February 2020

Will you celebrate, remember and fight back on World Cancer Day?



Today is World Cancer Day. Every year nearly 9.5 million people across the globe die from cancer, and millions more are affected.

This year, more than 4 million people in 26 countries will take part in Relay For Life, uniting communities and joining the global fight against cancer.

New Zealand is one of these 26 countries. The Cancer Society and its volunteer army in 2020 will deliver 17 Relay For Life events in communities across Aotearoa and is calling on the support of all New Zealanders.

Relay For Life is a popular 12 or 24 hour event where teams of people walk around a track in a fun and relaxed community event with music, food and entertainment. The event is for all ages from grandkids to grandparents, schools, work teams and everyone in between.

“We’re putting the call out to all Kiwis to join our movement and create a world without cancer” says Nigel Pounds, one of the Cancer Society’s long-standing and star volunteers.

“Everyone has their own story about cancer, how it has affected them or their friends and whānau, it’s an event that shares all that. That’s why I have been involved as a volunteer for over 10 years” continues Nigel.

The Cancer Society depends on the support and generosity of the community and all money raised through Relay For Life stays in each region and helps people through the Cancer Society’s support services, health promotion programmes and cancer research.

Relay For Life is an inspiring community event that gives everyone a chance to celebrate cancer survivors and carers, remember loved ones lost to cancer and fight back by raising awareness and funds to support the work of Cancer Society.

You can register to participate in a local Relay or donate today at https://www.relayforlife.org.nz/

Video asset and images of relay in action https://www.dropbox.com/sh/2oletlgo1bry0df/AACek_etcVSoweapGROWk4qwa?dl=0


ends

LIFESTYLE


 

