News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

CiLN Urges Clinicians To Join Conversation Online During COVID-19 Outbreak

Thursday, 19 March 2020, 10:00 am
Press Release: Clinical Informatics Leadership Network

The Clinical Informatics Leadership Network urges clinicians to join their online community to share knowledge and resources during the Covid-19 outbreak.

CiLN is a NZ-based, multi-disciplinary and responsive health network for people with a clinical background and interest in data and/or digital.

More than 320 clinicians from around New Zealand are already members and interacting online via a forum called Discourse. Another 92 non-clinicians are participating in the ‘NZ Informatics Forum’ as Digital Health Leaders.

Discourse was set up by the UK’s Digital Health Networks, which hosts the NHS Chief Clinical Information Officer and Chief Information Officer networks, as well as others.

This means NZ members have the opportunity to not only learn from each other, but share experiences and resources with colleagues in the UK.

CiLN co-chair Karen Blake says the forum has been buzzing with activity since the Covid-19 outbreak began, with hundreds of clinicians and IT leaders contributing.

Current discussions include; tips on video conferencing tools, Covid-19 resources and information on care pathways for patients with the virus.

“Our ability to learn from the UK, who are a couple of weeks ahead of us in terms of this outbreak, is incredibly valuable,” says Blake.

“And they are learning from what’s happening with their colleagues across Europe so it really has developed into an international community.”

CiLN advisory panel member and chair of Health Informatics NZ Rebecca George says Discourse is providing people with up to date information on the latest developments and the CiLN community is committed to ensuring that the health sector is developing collaborative scalable solutions in response.

“At this time, all clinicians are seeking creative ways of meeting their patients’ needs and this community can support you in doing that,” she says.

Membership of CiLN is free thanks to the support of HiNZ. To read more about CiLN see this information page and FAQ page.

Apply to join CiLN here.

© Scoop Media

Scoop Citizen Members and ScoopPro Organisations are the lifeblood of Scoop.

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform - thedig.nz.
Find out more and join us:

Scoop Citizen Membership ScoopPro for Organisations
Find more from Clinical Informatics Leadership Network on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

NZ Festival : The NZSO Goes To The Disco and more...

In the endless, anguished debates about how to make classical music more relevant to new audiences, proposals are often put forward to strip away certain elements – reduce the formality ... More>>

ALSO:

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite
For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

Over 150 Productions: NZ Fringe 2020 Has Launched

The upcoming festival will be held at 40 venues all over Wellington Region from 28 February to 21 March, and includes every genre possible—theatre, comedy, dance, music, clowning, cabaret, visual art, children’s shows and more! More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 