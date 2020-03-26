Twelve New COVID-19 Cases In Southern District

Southern DHB has been notified of 12 new cases of COVID-19 as at 8am on 26 March.

Some of these cases have returned from overseas travel and at least one attended the Wanaka A&P Show in association with persons who were also at the World Hereford Conference.

We ask anyone who has developed symptoms suggestive of COVID-19 and who attended the Wanaka A & P show (13 – 15 March) to contact Healthline or their family GP as they may need testing.

The total number of confirmed cases, as of this morning, in the Southern district is 31. This total includes 30 confirmed cases and one probable case.

Please note further cases may be confirmed through the day. This update reports on cases that have been reported to the Ministry of Health.

Cases who have returned from overseas have all gone into immediate isolation and have very few close contacts. Those related to the Wanaka A&P Show and World Hereford Conference have more extensive contacts that are now being followed up. All cases have mild illness.

Contact tracing has commenced. Everyone is asked to monitor their health and contact Healthline 0800 358 5453 should they experience cough, fever or have difficulty breathing.

Again, we call upon the community to provide support to and respect the privacy of the affected people, and we thank everyone who for cooperating with requests to self-isolate.

Southern DHB continues to remind the public that the best way they can help with the COVID-19 response is to:

- Keep two metres physical distance from others

- Stay home to avoid exposure to illness

- Practice good personal hygiene and cleaning practices

More Southern DHB COVID-19 cases are expected to be confirmed in coming days as New Zealanders return home from overseas and as a result of exposure at the World Hereford Conference. Public Health staff are working very hard at identifying close contacts of these cases and providing advice and thank everyone for their cooperation and assistance.

