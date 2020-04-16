News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Rare Disorders NZ Provides Vital Voice For Vulnerable Group

Thursday, 16 April 2020, 3:46 pm
Press Release: Rare Disorders NZ

People living with rare disorders are vulnerable in the current pandemic and need extra support to ensure their voices are heard. Rare Disorders NZ (RDNZ) commends the Government for ensuring there is a way for this group’s concerns to be heard and needs to be met.

“We must offer our heartfelt praise for the amazing leadership, actions, efforts of Government and policy makers, the dedication of health and social care professionals, and others who are working and facing difficult decisions and exhaustion on the frontline of this COVID-19 pandemic,” says RDNZ Chief Executive Lisa Foster.

“RDNZ commends the Government on providing our organisation with a direct contact within the Ministry of Health so we can effectively communicate the challenges facing our group,” says Lisa.

Rare disorders affect 300, 000 people, around 6% of the population. These conditions are often chronic, highly complex, progressive and severely disabling, and generate specific care needs. Along with other vulnerable groups, the effect of COVID-19 on healthcare and social systems is immense, and directly impacts the care that people living with a rare disease receive, as well as their socio-economic status, education and employment. The need for strong, coordinated and cohesive public health systems that address these needs without allowing people to fall between the gaps has never been greater.

“The collective barriers and issues facing our collective are being heard in order to develop solutions in a responsive manner and to have concerns addressed as part of Ministry planning and not as an afterthought. This is the only way to ensure people with rare disorders are not left behind during this pandemic,” says Lisa.

“We have been working tirelessly to provide a collective voice to the Government to ensure the needs of people with rare disorders are acknowledged. We appreciate the recognition and support of Government at this challenging time.”

Several key areas of concern from our groups included access to food and essential items, flu vaccine priority access for main home caregivers and siblings, access to routine health treatments as part of specific care plans and access to medicines, plus fears over being left behind as an at-risk population if they did need help in hospital.

The Ministry of Health have confirmed that public health and disability system are still open for business. This will be reiterated by Dr Ashley Bloomfield in his daily media briefings, and on his Facebook Q&A session. All vulnerable people including our collective can and should be able to access the medical care they require.

“We congratulate the Government on acknowledging our collective to ensure that the needs of this vulnerable group are not forgotten.” says Lisa. “In this challenging time, RDNZ continues to be an effective voice for the rare disorder community,”

For continued progress following lockdown and the development of a system which acknowledges people with rare disorders, policy change is needed. RDNZ launched the Fair for Rare NZ campaign at Parliament in February, to call for the development of a National Rare Disorder Framework which offers alignment with other developed countries. While the next stage of our Fair for Rare NZ campaign is temporarily on hold, the RDNZ team is continuing to develop materials to send to our collective when the current situation has eased. RDNZ is creating an MP Liaison toolkit to enable people to share their own stories to call for Fair for Rare, as well as guidelines for speaking with media.

“It’s time to take rare disorders seriously to ensure equitable health outcomes for everyone. Rare is part of our communities and deserves to be included as a part of our health and social care system,” says Lisa.

About RDNZ

Rare Disorders NZ (formerly NZORD) is the connector hub and collective voice for patients and families affected by rare disorders. Rare diseases affect 6% of New Zealanders.

There is no acknowledged definition of rare disease in NZ, however RDNZ follows the European Union policy which defines a disorder as rare when it affects fewer than 1 in 2000. More than 6,000 rare disorders collectively affect around 300,000 New Zealanders. Of this number, 50% are children.

www.raredisorders.org.nz

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Rare Disorders NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
Follow Scoop on Twitter
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 