SDHB COVID-19 Media Update - Sunday 19 April

No new cases in Southern

The Ministry of Health has announced no new COVID-19 cases in the Southern district today. The region’s total is still 216, with 154 now recovered. Confirmed and probable cases are combined for this and future totals, to match Ministry case reporting.

For a breakdown by Territorial Authority please visit the Southern Health website: https://www.southernhealth.nz/sdhbCOVID19/cases-updates

First COVID-19 related death confirmed in Southern region

The Director General of Health, Dr Ashley Bloomfield, has confirmed that the death of a man in his 70s at home in Invercargill on Tuesday evening is linked to COVID-19.

“This is very sad news and we send our sympathy to the family of the Invercargill resident,” says Southern DHB CEO Chris Fleming.

“The first death in Southern is something we hoped would not happen and reminds us of the importance of the work we are all doing to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

The Ministry of Health and the Southern DHB request that the family’s privacy is respected.

