News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

What Is Happening In The Rest Of The Covid World?

Saturday, 9 May 2020, 10:50 am
Press Release: InfraNews

While we are up to the minute with the state of play in New Zealand and across the ditch in Australia, our world knowledge is sketchy and politically driven

The Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) has been providing predictive monitoring and presents an independent research project around the world using data-driven predictive analysis.

The latest predictions and based on the latest global data is presented here

SUTD is not funded by any agency, and not tied to any company, government, or political party.

It “offers predictive monitoring to complement traditional monitoring or traditional prediction practices.”

SUTD is quick to firmly state that “predictions are uncertain by nature and that content from its website is STRICTLY ONLY for educational and research purposes and may contain errors.”

The university warns against over-optimism and urges readers to take any predictions with caution.

“Over-optimism based on some predicted end dates is dangerous because it may loosen our disciplines and controls and cause the turnaround of the virus and infection and must be avoided.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from InfraNews on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Charlotte Yates' Mansfield Project

Katherine Mansfield's vapid verses are of even less interest than her over-rated short stories, but Yates has risen to the challenge of producing a fascinating compilation album by a variety of musicians to accompany her poetry. More>>

Howard Davis: Dazed & Confused by Beats

Beats is both a coming-of-age tale and a romantic movie about endings, set to a nostalgic backdrop of the disappearing tail of the UK's illegal rave scene. More>>

Howard Davis: And The Oscar Goes To … Parasite

For its deliciously dark wit and genre-bending ingenuity, Bong Joon-ho's latest movie has just won four out of a potential six Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay and Director. Only ten foreign-language films have previously been nominated for Best Picture and none have won before. More>>


Howard Davis: 1917's 1,000 Yard Stare

Sam Mendes has created a terrible and barbarous trek, one that we appreciate all the more for being catapulted right into the midst of this ear-splitting melee from the film's opening sequence. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 