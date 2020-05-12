News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Tuesday, 12 May 2020, 2:03 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Today we are reporting no new cases of COVID-19.

This means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases remains at 1,497, of which 1,147 are confirmed.

We now have 1,398 people reported as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of 12 on yesterday. This is 93% of all confirmed and probable cases.

Today there are two people receiving hospital level care for COVID-19 – one each in Middlemore and North Shore hospitals. Neither is in ICU.

We still have 16 significant clusters, four of which are now closed.

There are no additional deaths to report.

Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,893 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 197,084.

Hospital visits – Level 2

People may be wondering about hospital visits in Level 2 and whether they’ll be able to see friends and family during this time.

Our highest priority is protecting visitors, patients and staff while also enabling the very important human interactions which we know mean so much when people are unwell.

On the ground, visits are managed by each DHB and there will be flexibility from clinicians and managers of services to individual circumstances.

In high risk areas such as emergency departments, intensive care and maternity, the general principle is for one visitor and one visit per day. In other hospital areas, it's still one visitor at a time but more than one person is able to visit during the day. Each visitor can only visit once.

During Level 2 please check with your hospital before deciding to visit, and check up on visiting hours.

As always when visiting people in hospital, be especially mindful of core public health precautions such as good hand hygiene and physical distancing.

And don’t visit if you’re unwell.

Exemption reviews

The Ministry of Health has completed the review of 32 applications made for an exemption from managed isolation on compassionate grounds that had previously been declined. The review has yielded the following outcomes so far:

The original decision to decline their application was changed for eight people. Those people are able to leave managed isolation and have an agreed self-isolation plan.

Two people had already finished managed isolation at the point the Ministry began reviewing applications, while three applicants have requested that we stop the review process.

For 14 people, the original decision to decline their application has been upheld. Those people have all been informed and will be required to complete their 14-day managed isolation.

We are continuing to work with the remaining five applicants.

Section 70

An amended Section 70 Order has been issued and will be available on

health.govt.nz/covid-19

later today

This Order allows people to enter their businesses to prepare for when we move to Alert Level 2 on Thursday

International Day of the Nurse

"Today is International Day of the Nurse and in 2020, this is all about celebrating nurses'" says Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

"Now more than ever, there's compelling evidence that ensuring we have a strong nursing workforce leads to better health outcomes for individuals, families, whānau, communities and countries.

"Every day, thousands of nurses play a key part of our response to COVID-19, whether that’s caring for patients, or behind the scenes preparing hospitals and communities to meet current and future demands.

"All of New Zealand would want to join me in thanking our nurses today and every day.

"Kia Kaha, Kia Maia, Kia Manawanui."

