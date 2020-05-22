CHECKIN-19 Launches Support For MoH’s New Personal COVID Tracing App

CHECKIN-19, an app designed by Southland-based technology company Digital Stock, has launched unofficial support for the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) new ‘NZ COVID Tracer’ mobile application.

MoH launched the app on Wednesday, allowing individuals to register their details and log their visits to establishments by use of a QR-code poster.

Digital Stock CEO Jim Dowling said within hours of the MoH launching its app, Digital Stock received dozens of emails from the CHECKIN-19 user base, asking how to create QR posters that were compatible with the new government app.

In response, the team created a tool within the app to generate ‘unofficial’ posters that are compatible with the MoH app, as well as using existing CHECKIN-19 checkpoint data.

“A large number of our customers have already chosen to generate their own poster,” Dowling said. “The Ministry’s app seemed to have introduced some challenges, especially for businesses and our tool was developed to can help solve some of those problems.”

The CHECKIN-19 service had been live since the end of March and is constantly being updated with improvements and new functionality. Dowling said that over the course of the last week the service had a huge jump in businesses signing up. Almost 250,000 check-ins were logged between May 11-17 alone.

