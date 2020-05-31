News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Cases Of COVID-19

Sunday, 31 May 2020, 1:04 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

Again today, there are no new cases of COVID-19 to report in New Zealand. This is the 9th consecutive day of no new cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,154, which is the number we report to the World Health Organization.

Our combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

The number of recovered cases is unchanged at 1,481. Only one case remains active.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19.

Yesterday our laboratories completed 2,111 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 280,983.


World Health Organization
The World Health Organization continues to provide up-to-date and informed intelligence about the global spread and impact of COVID-19. The WHO's daily dashboard is interactive and features New Zealand's progress.

https://covid19.who.int/

Additional information from WHO is available here:

https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019


NZ COVID Tracer app
The NZ COVID Tracer app has now recorded 468,000 registrations – that’s an increase of 10,000 since this time yesterday.

We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of COVID-19.

ENDS

