Digital Health Leadership Summit To Cap Off Momentous Year

Wednesday, 17 June 2020, 11:53 am
Press Release: eHealthNews.nz

Health Informatics NZ is running a Digital Health Leadership Summit to facilitate collaboration and leadership in what has been a momentous year for data and digital health.

The arrival of Covid-19 has led to a rapid transformation of the health and disability system as GPs, community providers and hospitals have moved to deliver digitally enabled appointments for patients and clinicians have embraced digital technologies such as ePrescribing and eOrdering.

The Digital Health Leadership Summit replaces the HiNZ Conference 2020, which was due to be held in Hamilton this November, but was cancelled due to the event and border uncertainties caused by the global pandemic. The HiNZ Conference will return to Wellington on 29 November to 1 December 2021, as part of Digital Health Week NZ.

HiNZ chief executive Kim Mundell says a survey of health sector leaders revealed that in 2020 they want smaller events that give them the opportunity to meet other digital health leaders face-to-face in a responsible way. They asked for local events to reduce the time and cost of conference attendance.

"These regional events come at an ideal time for healthcare leaders to reflect on recent events and consider next steps in New Zealand's digital health transformation," she says.

The Digital Health Leadership Summit will be repeated in three different cities, running from 9am to 5pm, followed by a networking event until 7pm.

  • Monday 23 November 2020 – CHRISTCHURCH
  • Wednesday 25 November 2020 – WELLINGTON
  • Friday 27 November 2020 – AUCKLAND

Mundell says HiNZ has gone for an innovative new approach using discussion tables to enable true collaboration amongst digital health leaders, with real outputs achieved at the end of each day.

Some keynote speakers will also present during the day.

Attendance is free and by invitation only, you can apply to attend by filling in this online form.

Applications will be considered based on whether a person’s job, organisation, and reason for attending, makes them eligible as a current or emerging leader/influencer in digital health.

© Scoop Media

