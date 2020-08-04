News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Rural Hospital Council Elects Four New Doctor Members

Tuesday, 4 August 2020, 9:57 am
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Division of Rural Hospital Medicine of New Zealand (DRHMNZ) announced the appointment of four new doctors to its Division Council at its AGM on Thursday 23 July.

Drs Munanga Mwandila (Christchurch), Jenny James (Queenstown), Andrew Morgan (Blenheim) and Marek Lang (Wellington) have been elected to the 10-member Council.

The Council governs the DRHMNZ, setting its direction and raising important issues. The Council also comprises consumer and Māori representatives, clinical leaders, and a registrar representative (this is Dr Marek Lang’s role).

Dr Jennifer Keys is the Chair of the DRHM and says, "it’s great to welcome new people to the Council who bring diverse experiences and who will contribute their knowledge an expertise to the DRHMNZ."

Dr Stephen Ram of Putaruru was nominated as the DRHMNZ representative to The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners National Advisory Council (NAC). NAC is a representative advisory group from each College faculty and chapter that discusses and advises the College Board on matters affecting members.

The Division of Rural Hospital Medicine of New Zealand is part of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. The DRHMNZ commenced in 2008 to deliver the vocational scope for doctors working within rural hospitals.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 

Howard Davis: Naming Names - The Personal History of David Copperfield

Emmy winner and Oscar nominee Armando Iannucci has re-imagined Charles Dickens’ tribute to grit and perseverance through the comedic lens of colour-blind casting, giving the narrative new life for a woke age. More>>

World Of WearableArt: Up Close At Te Papa

Waka Huia, Kayla Christensen, New Zealand An extravagant new exhibition at Te Papa will immerse visitors in the very best of global art and design. World of WearableArt – Up Close (Ao KākahuToi – Kia Tata) is a brand-new exhibition featuring garments ... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 


 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 