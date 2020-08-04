Rural Hospital Council Elects Four New Doctor Members

The Division of Rural Hospital Medicine of New Zealand (DRHMNZ) announced the appointment of four new doctors to its Division Council at its AGM on Thursday 23 July.

Drs Munanga Mwandila (Christchurch), Jenny James (Queenstown), Andrew Morgan (Blenheim) and Marek Lang (Wellington) have been elected to the 10-member Council.

The Council governs the DRHMNZ, setting its direction and raising important issues. The Council also comprises consumer and Māori representatives, clinical leaders, and a registrar representative (this is Dr Marek Lang’s role).

Dr Jennifer Keys is the Chair of the DRHM and says, "it’s great to welcome new people to the Council who bring diverse experiences and who will contribute their knowledge an expertise to the DRHMNZ."

Dr Stephen Ram of Putaruru was nominated as the DRHMNZ representative to The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners National Advisory Council (NAC). NAC is a representative advisory group from each College faculty and chapter that discusses and advises the College Board on matters affecting members.

The Division of Rural Hospital Medicine of New Zealand is part of The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners. The DRHMNZ commenced in 2008 to deliver the vocational scope for doctors working within rural hospitals.

