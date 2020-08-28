SCDHB Covid-19 Community Testing

The South Canterbury DHB will be carrying out community surveillance testing of asymptomatic (healthy) people next week.

South Canterbury DHB, Chief Executive Nigel Trainor said we will be testing a snapshot of our population to make sure there are no undetected COVID-19 cases in the community.

“We are encouraging workers and residents with no symptoms to get tested at one of our drive through clinics. Appointments are not required and anyone is welcome to be tested”.

Surveillance testing is free and if you have been tested as part of our community surveillance you are not required to self-isolate as this surveillance testing is only for asymptomatic (healthy people).

COMMUNITY SURVEILLANCE TESTING VENUES:

Temuka COVID-19 Pop up Testing Clinic

The South Canterbury DHB and Arowhenua Whanau Services (AWS) are working collaboratively to carry out community surveillance testing of asymptomatic (healthy) people in Temuka.

Monday 31 August 2020

10am – 12pm

Temuka Domain – in the carpark behind the Temuka Rugby Club.

Please follow the signs from Fergusen Drive, Temuka (the road by the Temuka Police Station).

No appointment needed and anyone is welcome!

Washdyke COVID-19 Pop up Testing Clinic

The South Canterbury DHB would like to thank WasteCo for allowing us to carry out community surveillance testing of asymptomatic (healthy) people at their site in Washdyke.

Tuesday 1 September 2020

11am – 1.30pm

WasteCo, 22 Treneglos Street, Washdyke

Drive through clinic

No appointment needed and anyone is welcome!

Timaru COVID-19 Pop up Testing Clinic

The South Canterbury DHB encourages Timaru workers and residents with no symptoms to get tested at our Timaru community surveillance pop up clinic.

Thursday 3 September 2020

11am – 3pm

Old Northtown Tavern Site, 18 Hobbs Street, Timaru

Drive through clinic

No appointment needed and anyone is welcome!

“We thank our community in advance for getting tested and for doing their bit to help keep the community safe”, says Nigel.

If you have cold or flu symptoms, please call your GP or Healthline on 0800 358 5453 to check if you need to get tested for COVID-19. They will let you know the next steps and whether you should get a test. If they tell you to get tested, you should stay home while you wait for your test.



COVID-19 symptoms:

A new or worsening cough

A fever of at least 38°C

Shortness of breath

Sore throat

Sneezing and runny nose

Temporary loss of smell.

Please remember all COVID-19 related care is free for anyone with symptoms, or people who are been asked to be tested as part of our asymptomatic (healthy people) surveillance testing, irrespective of citizenship, visa status, nationality or level of medical insurance coverage.

