Test Result From Recent Returnee

The Ministry of Health can confirm an individual who had been a guest at the managed isolation facility at the Pullman Hotel and has been isolating at home in Hamilton since 30 January has tested positive for COVID-19.

All recent Pullman managed isolation guests have been required to self-isolate for 5 days following completion of their 14 days in managed isolation.

The individual has been isolating at home in Hamilton since leaving the Pullman on 30 January and had returned 3 negative tests prior to testing positive.

The case reinforces the importance of the self-isolation and repeat testing strategy we have adopted around people leaving managed isolation at the Pullman.

Based on our current assessment of the circumstances around this case, we consider the public health risk to be low and people in and around Hamilton should not be alarmed.

We are continuing to gather information which will be made available at 1pm, when Dr Caroline McElnay, Director of Public Health, will be available to speak to the media at the Ministry of Health in Wellington around today’s result.

