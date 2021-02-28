Surgery And Outpatient Appointments To Go Ahead At Canterbury DHB Facilities Tomorrow

Under Alert Level 2, surgery and outpatient appointments will go ahead in Canterbury as planned tomorrow.

However, if you are sick please stay home and call the number on the appointment letter to let staff know you won’t be attending.

If you have attended any of the locations of interest in Auckland visited by the new confirmed community cases of COVID-19, please follow the Ministry of Health instructions and call Healthline if you’re not sure what you should do 0800 358 5453.

Please wear a mask or fabric face covering into hospital.

You must sign in using the QR code at the main entrance or sign in manually.

Importantly, you must physically distance – stay at least two metres away from people you don’t know.

If you are using public transport to get to hospital, you must wear a mask or face covering.

Wash and dry your hands frequently or use hand gel.

If there is any change to your appointment or surgery you will be called directly, so if you haven’t heard from us your appointment will be going ahead.

Visiting hours are changing, effective from this afternoon. Please don’t come visiting unless it’s essential, and only one support person for outpatient appointments. All visitors must scan or manually sign in, wear a mask or face covering, and use hand gel when entering and leaving the ward.

Canterbury DHB’s Alert Level 2 Visiting hours and restrictions are available here

If you are planning to visit an Age Related Residential Care Facility/Rest Home, please phone first to check visitor restrictions. This includes the ARRC facilities operated by Canterbury DHB at Kaikōura Health (Te Hā o Te Ora), Oxford Hospital, Darfield Hospital, Ellesmere Hospital, Waikari Hospital and Tuarangi Home Ashburton.

If you are planning to use the Christchurch Hospital/Outpatients Park & Ride Shuttle, please note that family groups will be carried together in their ‘bubble’ but others will have to be physically distanced, so fewer people will be able to travel on each trip. Please allow extra time if you’re coming into hospital and remember to bring your masks or face coverings.

Further information on the rules for Alert Level-2 are available on the COVID-19 website

https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-system/alert-level-2/

© Scoop Media