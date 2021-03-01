News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

AYA Cancer Action Plan 2020-2025

Monday, 1 March 2021, 12:55 pm
Press Release: Adolescent Young Adult Cancer Network Aotearoa

More young people living with cancer are surviving, but survivorship is lagging compared to Australia, a report by the Adolescent and Young Adult Cancer Network has found.

Every year, 190 young New Zealanders aged 12 to 24 years are diagnosed with cancer, with around 30 young people dying each year due to the disease.

Today, the AYA Cancer Network Aotearoa is releasing the AYA Cancer Action Plan 2020 – 2025 Mahere Tautapa Mate Pukupuku Taiohi.

This report provides a framework for how cancer services for the AYA group can be improved nationally.

It focuses on eighteen areas which include improving equity, reducing variation and improving young people’s access to keyworker support, clinical trials and fertility preservation.

The action plan shows the survival rate in New Zealand for young people has increased over the last decade.

Over 80 per cent of all young people survive their cancer – however the 5% gap in survival between NZ and Australia shows that we can and should do better for our young people.

“Survival has increased which is cause for celebration – however, inequities and variation in cancer outcomes for young New Zealanders persist particularly for Maori and Pacifika young people,” National Clinical Lead for the AYA Cancer Network Heidi Watson says.

“We need to continue to focus on ensuring that there is more targeted and accessible care for all young Kiwis regardless of where they live, their age or ethnicity. The most disadvantaged young people must be prioritised”

Adolescents and young adults with cancer have distinct needs that differ from that of children and adults.

AYA cancer services must be responsive, innovative and proactive to their unique needs. A nationally agreed diagnostic and treatment pathway specifically for AYA patients is essential.

The AYA Cancer network’s plan aims to overcome barriers and challenges faced by young people in accessing healthcare services while also reducing the variation of care we know exists within the cancer system for this age group, Watson says.

“Having a clear pathway for young people with cancer could help to improve the survivorship statistics in Aotearoa.”

Co-chair of the AYA Cancer Consumer Advisory Group Justin Waipouri hopes the government and wider sector will support the action steps in the report to make the journey of young people with cancer easier.

“The plan captures the needs of rangatahi by considering the range of challenges we face to make sure we receive the right support, no matter where we live or where we come from”.

