Councillors To Consider Draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan

Elected Members will be asked to consider and approve the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan Consultation Document and supporting information at the Full Council Meeting this Thursday.

The draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan Consultation Document identifies key challenges for the Queenstown Lakes District and projects proposed to address them, centred around climate change, delivering safe and reliable 3 waters services, meeting the transport needs of our communities, a new Targeted Rate to fund Queenstown Town Centre properties projects and a proposal to increase some User Fees and Charges.

“This proposed plan highlights what we believe are the key projects, strategic decisions and essential spending on infrastructure and services. If approved for consultation by Council this week, it will then be to up to the community to let us know if we have it right,” said QLDC General Manager Finance, Legal & Regulatory Stewart Burns.

QLDC Chief Executive Mike Theelen, said that while the draft Ten Year Plan also included a proposed average rates increase of 4.56% for 2021-2022, the rise was integral to continue investing in the future of the district, to honour projects that were already committed to, continuing to invest in core service delivery, to deliver the considerable 3 waters investment needed to meet statutory requirements, and to maintain and improve levels of service expected by the community.

Mr Theelen also noted that the proposed average rates increase for 2021-2022 is significantly lower than increases being signalled by other Councils around New Zealand.

If approved, consultation on the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan will begin on Friday 19 March 2021 for a period of four weeks and be formally notified in local newspapers. Copies of the Consultation Document and supporting information will be available from that date online at letstalk.qldc.govt.nz, at Council offices and libraries across the district, or by emailing letstalk@qldc.govt.nz.

The Consultation Document will also be distributed as an insert via the Mountain Scene and Wānaka Sun publications on Thursday 1 April 2021, delivered to PO Boxes in Glenorchy, Frankton and Queenstown, via rural delivery in the Upper Clutha, and posted to all non-resident ratepayers.

Council also plans to host a number of drop-in sessions throughout the district for community members to speak with staff about the draft 2021-2031 Ten Year Plan. Details will be published on letstalk.qldc.govt.nz and widely advertised once these are confirmed.

Elected Members are also being asked to consider and approve the draft Queenstown Lakes Spatial Plan, a Fees and Charges 2021 Review for Resource and Building Consent processing, and amendments to Council's Policy on Development Contributions at the same Full Council Meeting.

