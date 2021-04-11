News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

No New Community Cases; 3 Cases Of COVID-19 In Managed Isolation

Sunday, 11 April 2021, 1:51 pm
Press Release: Ministry of Health

There are no new COVID-19 community cases to report today and three new positive COVID-19 border-related cases in managed isolation since our last update yesterday.

Update on the border-related positive COVID-19 case
The source investigation into a worker at the Grand Millennium who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday is continuing.

Thirteen of the 15 close contacts identified from this case have now returned negative test results.

Locations of Interest
One location of interest has now been identified. It is the Bikanervala bakery at 2 White Swan Road, Mt Roskill on 7 April between 1.30-2.30pm. Further locations of interest are expected and will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

Anyone at this location at this time is considered a casual contact and should monitor for any symptoms. If you begin to feel unwell or develop any COVID-19 symptoms, contact Healthline on 0800 358 5453, get tested and stay at home until a negative test result is received.

We have extended opening hours at its Balmoral community testing centre until 5pm today. Anyone wanting a test today can also go to one of the after-hours general practice and urgent care clinics located across Auckland.

For up-to-date information on testing locations in Auckland, visit www.arphs.health.nz/covid19test, for all testing locations nationwide visit www.healthpoint.co.nz/covid-19/.


COVID-19 case reporting
There arethreenew positive COVID-19 cases in managed isolation to report today.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border isnine. No previously reported cases have recovered.The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is108.

Our total number of confirmed cases is 2,218.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 43 historical cases, out of a total of 402 cases.

Cases identified at the border

Arrival date From Via Positive test day/reason Managed isolation/quarantine location
5 AprilIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 3 / routine testAuckland
8 AprilPapua New GuineaAustraliaDay 1 / routine testAuckland
9 AprilIndiaUnited Arab EmiratesDay 0 / routine testAuckland

Update on crew member under investigation on ship

On Friday we reported that a crew member on a ship berthed in Taranaki was under investigation after returning a weak positive followed by a negative test result.

Further investigations have confirmed this is a historical infection. This historical case has already been reported overseas, so is not included in our case reporting data.

Testing update

On Saturday, 4,319 tests were processed.

In the past 7 days, 28,652 tests have been processed, with a seven-day rolling average up to yesterday of 4,093 tests processed.

The total number of tests processed by laboratories to date 1,942,141.

NZ COVID Tracer App

NZ COVID Tracer now has2,778,910 registered users.

Total poster scans have reached 244,800,587 and users have created9,137,997 manual diary entries.

In the 24 hours to midday yesterday, there have been 812,926 poster scans.

