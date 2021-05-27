News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

Vaccination Roll-out To Begin In Kāeo For Whangaroa Rohe

Thursday, 27 May 2021, 8:30 am
Press Release: Te Runanga o Whaingaroa

Rapua hoki te oranga mā tōu iwi, ōu hapū, tōu whānau, ā, mōu anō – Seek the best for your people, for in their welfare you will find your own

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa announce the opening of a rurally based, whānau-centred COVID-19 vaccination centre in Kāeo. Managed by Te Haukaha Nursing Service, (the) Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa nursing service, the centre staff will deliver tier 3 and 4 vaccinations in the heart of the Whangaroa rohe.

Beginning on Monday 31 May, the centre on Waikare Ave has been renovated to compliment the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccination services being provided by the Northland District Health Board.

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Acting CEO, Bree Davis, says the Kāeo COVID-19 vaccination centre will support the vaccination program for at risk rōpū, particularly kuia and kaumatua, and their whānau.

“We are delighted to have the opportunity to base a vaccination centre within our rohe, to service the whānau of our rohe, and the wider Whangaroa community”

“Vaccinations will be available to all whānau aged 18 and over. At commencement the priority will be our kuia and kaumatua (55+) who have not yet received or accessed the vaccination.”

“Our team of nurses, alongside the support kaimahi, have for months been working tirelessly alongside the community vaccination centre in Kerikeri and have provided COVID-19 testing in the rohe since August last year. The team is well-known throughout Whangaroa, are held in high-regard by our people, and their experience is recognised across the wider Te Taitokerau.”

Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa Nursing Service Lead, Lorna Smeath, says the vaccination centre allows the Whangaroa rohe to take a practicable and proactive position in an effort to protect our whānau, our whakapapa and Whangaroa.

“We understand the importance of individual mana and dignity, and through our hauora practise we recognise that manaakitanga is vital to engaging our whānau, especially those who may be hesitant. Ensuring our whānau are well informed, comfortable and their dignity upheld throughout the vaccination process is key.”

“The expectation from our whānau is to provide a process ‘by our people, for our people’ that guarantees comfort and ensures a supported experience. Therefore, bookings are essential.”

To schedule bookings and respond to enquiries from whānau regarding vaccinations, please contact 0800 465 236.

Kāeo COVID-19 Vaccination Centre
8 Waikare Ave
Kāeo

 

