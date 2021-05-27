Southern District Launches Māori And Pasifika Vaccine Programme

The Southern district has launched its campaign to vaccinate the over 32,000 strong Māori and Pasifika community across Southland and Otago.

Southern Health has partnered with Arai Te Uru Whare Hauora, Awarua Whānau Services, Ngā Kete Mātauranga Pounamu Charitable Trust and Ōtākou Health Limited, to deliver a whānau-centred model, inviting whānau to be vaccinated together.

The rollout includes multiple approaches for reaching Māori and Pacific communities, including dedicated time slots at mass vaccination clinics in Dunedin and Invercargill, rural clinics and marae-based clinics, and the potential for alternate delivery models as the campaign progresses.

Outreach to the community will kick off next week with a Māori and Pasifika COVID-19 Vaccination Q&A Roadshow which will include kōrero with health experts, such as Southern District Health Board Medical Officers of Health Susan Jack and Michael Butchard; and the University of Otago Associate Professor of Microbiology and Immunology James Ussher.

There will be an opportunity for whānau to book vaccines with the support of health staff.

The roadshow will visit Oamaru (June 1), Ōtākou Rūnanga and Dunedin (June 2), Gore (June 3), Invercargill (4 June) and Alexandra (9 June).

“This is a great opportunity for whānau to come together and learn more about the vaccine and get support to book their appointments. We encourage whānau to attend with their rangatahi, because young people are digitally savvy and can support our kaumatua!” Associate Māori Strategy and Improvement Health Officer Nancy Todd said.

Southern DHB COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout Incident Controller Hamish Brown said, “It is really great to be reaching Māori and Pasifika communities across Southern district, and to be able to be flexible in our delivery model to allow a whanau-centred approach, meaning people in both Groups 3 and 4 can be vaccinated together.”

“Thank you to the hard work of the Māori and Pacific health providers who have partnered with Southern Health for the hard work they continue to do to make this possible.”

Māori and Pasifika clinics are now available for booking at https://www.southernhealth.nz/COVID-19.

