AstraZeneca Welcomes Provisional Consent For COVID-19 Vaccine In New Zealand

AstraZeneca welcomes the announcement made by the New Zealand Government and regulatory authority Medsafe today that COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca has been granted provisional consent for individuals 18 years and older.

New Zealand secured 7.6 million doses of AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine, enough for 3.8 million people, through an advance purchase agreement late last year.

Country President of AstraZeneca Australia and New Zealand, Liz Chatwin, said: “We are pleased to receive this consent from New Zealand’s regulatory body today.

“In less than 12 months, more than 750 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine have been released for supply to more than 170 countries. Our vaccine continues to be an important tool in overcoming the COVID-19 global health emergency, underpinned by our commitment to provide broad and equitable access, at no profit during the pandemic.”

ABOUT ASTRAZENECA

