NRHCC Statement On Mass Vaccination Event

Matt Hannant, the programme director for the NRHCC COVID-19 vaccination programme:

“We have been delighted with the community’s response to the country’s first mass vaccination event. This morning a number of people turned up early to register for the event at MIT, which led to people needing to queue to do their registrations.

“While we are very pleased that people are eager to attend, we do encourage anyone attending to arrive at the time of their appointment so they can register quickly and help us to manage flow.

“We have put on additional registration staff to help us register people more quickly, and are currently working as fast as we can to clear any backlog. We want to thank those who were in the queue earlier for their patience, and our team is working to ensure that everyone who arrives can get their vaccination as quickly and efficiently as possible.

“We have a number of contingency plans in place, including additional staff on site that can be deployed as needed to help manage any queues. This is the first time we have run a vaccination event of this scale in New Zealand, and we are working to quickly act on any learnings to help make the rest of the weekend and any future events flow smoothly.”

