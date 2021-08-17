Hawke’s DHB Level 4 Lockdown

Information for visitors and patients

Hawke’s Bay District Health Board will reinstate its no-visitor policy across all facilities from 11:59 tonight in line with the Government’s Alert Level 4 lockdown announcement.

Masks must be worn at all times at Hawke’s Bay DHB sites and will be provided if people don’t have them. Hand sanitizer stations are visible and must also be used.

Changes to services are as follows:

Nursing and Midwifery strikes withdrawni

The DHB has tonight received official confirmation from NZNO and MERAS unions they are withdrawing strike action which was planned for this Thursday 19 August. The withdrawal is in light of the Level 4 lockdown.

Visitors

A no-visitor policy across all our facilities is now in place

Emergency Department

Remains open but no support people or visitors will be allowed unless they have dispensation from the Clinical Nurse Manager (CNM).

Renal Patients

Renal patients need to still attend their dialysis appointments. Please turn up as you normally would to your dialysis appointment

Maternity patients

Women in labour should follow their care plan as described by their Lead Maternity Carer (LMC) The DHB’s maternity facilities will remain open but closed to visitors. Only one support person with a labouring woman will be allowed onsite

Outpatients and planned surgery

Most planned elective surgery will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven’t heard from the DHB assume your surgery or outpatient clinic has been postponed. We will only be contacting the ones whose surgery will go ahead.

Urgent (life-threatening) Acute surgery

Will continue as normal

Gastroenterology

Appointments will be postponed and rescheduled. If you haven’t heard from the DHB assume your appointment has been postponed. We will be contacting the ones going ahead.

Cancer patients

Those patients receiving chemotherapy will continue to do so as planned. Please come to your scheduled appointments.

COVID vaccine appointments

There has been a 48 hour pause on vaccine appointments nationwide. If you have an appointment within the next 48 hours do not turn up to your appointment. This will be rescheduled. More details to come.

Radiology

All radiology appointments other than those needing acute care have been postponed and will be rescheduled as soon as the DHB is able. A Hawke’s Bay Hospital representative will be in touch with you if you have an appointment already scheduled

Dental

All appointments will be postponed and rescheduled as soon as we are able. A district health board representative will be in contact with you if you have an appointment already scheduled.

Hawke’s Bay Hospital

The main entrance to Hawke’s Bay Hospital will be closed and the only entrance will be via the Emergency Department entrance.

Wairoa Hospital

From 11:59 tonight the no visitor policy is in place

CHB Medical Centre

From 11:59 tonight the no visitor policy is in place

Please make sure you follow the rules as this will help us all return to normal more quickly.

More information is available from https://covid19.govt.nz/alert-levels-and-updates/about-the-alert-system/

