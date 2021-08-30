News Video | Policy | GPs | Hospitals | Medical | Mental Health | Welfare | Search

 

GPs heartened by record vaccination numbers

Monday, 30 August 2021, 1:48 pm
Press Release: Royal NZ College of General Practitioners

The Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners says the number of people vaccinated over the past week shows how committed the country is to fighting COVID-19.

Dr Bryan Betty, the College’s Medical Director says, "New Zealand is rightly focusing on stopping the spread of this latest outbreak and keeping it out of our communities, but this strategy is dependent on us as individuals and our uptake of the vaccine.

"The numbers we are seeing each day is a great sign that people are serious about protecting themselves, and others, against COVID-19 but we need to keep this up.

"We have seen today’s sad news about the death of a woman from myocarditis a month ago and while this is a very rare side-effect, it is no less devastating for her family.

"As with all medications, there will be a small number who experience side-effects. The message from health professionals is still the same; as a country we need to keep vaccinating to stop the virus," says Dr Betty.

More than 90 GP practices are now delivering COVID-19 vaccinations after the College’s Foundation Standard certification was accepted into part of the eligibility process for practices wanting to provide COVID-19 vaccinations.

The Pfizer vaccine has been administered to millions of people worldwide and our profession has been closely watching international vaccine rollouts and looking at the data produced - hence the recent change in the length of time between the first and second doses to six weeks.

"The data still shows that the benefits of vaccination greatly outweigh the risks of contracting COVID-19 and experiencing vaccine side-effects." says Dr Betty.

As well as stamping out this current outbreak, there is also a long-term benefit for ensuring all eligible people are vaccinated.

"Vaccinating as many people as possible now, also creates another level of safety when the time comes for our borders to open up again," says Dr Betty.

In New Zealand, adverse events following vaccinations are reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Royal NZ College of General Practitioners on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Culture Headlines | Health Headlines | Education Headlines

LIFESTYLE


 


Howard Davis: Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman'


The Guardian needed not one, but three reviews to do justice to Fennell's unsettling approach, which indicates exactly how ambiguous and controversial its message really is. More>>


Howard Davis: Jill Trevelyan's Rita Angus

Although Angus has become one of Aotearoa’s best-loved painters, the story of her life remained little known and poorly understood before Jill Trevelyan's acclaimed and revelatory biography, which won the Non Fiction Award at the Montana New Zealand Book Awards in 2009, and has now been republished by Te Papa press. More>>

Howard Davis: The Back of the Painting

Painting conservators are the forensic pathologists of the art world. While they cannot bring their subjects back to life, they do provide fascinating insights into the precise circumstances of a painting's creation, its material authenticity, and constructive methodology. More>>


Howard Davis: Black Panthers on the Prowl

A passionate and gripping political drama from Shaka King, this is an informative and instructive tale of human frailty that centers around the charismatic Chicago Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who was murdered at the age of twenty-one during a police raid. More>>

Howard Davis: Controlling the High Ground

Stephen Johnson's raw and angry film not only poses important questions with scrupulous authenticity, but also provides a timely reminder of the genocidal consequences of casual bigotry and xenophobia. More>>

Howard Davis: Dryzabone - Robert Conolly's The Dry

After the terrible devastation caused by last year’s bushfires, which prompted hundreds of Australians to shelter in the ocean to escape incineration and destroyed uncountable amounts of wildlife, The Dry has been released during a totally different kind of dry spell. More>>


Howard Davis: Hit the Road, Jack - Chloé Zhao's Nomadland

Nomadland is perhaps the ultimately 'road' movie as it follows a group of dispossessed and disenfranchised vagabonds who find a form of communal refuge in camp sites and trailer parks after the economic contraction of 2008. More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • CULTURE
  • HEALTH
  • EDUCATION
More RSS
 
 
  • Wellington
  • Christchurch
  • Auckland
More RSS News Alerts
 
 
 
 